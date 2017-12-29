HOGS HOST FRIDAY FLEECE BLANKET GIVEAWAY

December 29, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs
News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs return the BMO Harris Bank Center for a showdown with the Iowa Wild on Friday, Dec. 29. Friday's contest features a fleece blanket giveaway, courtesy of Dental Dimensions, and a Blues Flame Lounge Pregame Party, presented by Vintage @ 501.
FRIDAY, DEC. 29 vs. IOWA WILD
Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Fleece Blankets: The first 2,500 fans will receive a free IceHogs fleece blanket, courtesy of Dental Dimensions.
Blues Flame Lounge Pregame Party (presented by Vintage @ 501): Fans ages 21 and older can kick-off their weekend festivities with a Pregame Party at the Blue Flame Lounge, located on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse. Friday's event begins with live music from Matthew Flamm at 5:15 p.m. and will also feature free appetizers and happy-hour specials.
NOTE: Guests must have a ticket to Friday's game to attend the Pregame Party. Those attending must enter the arena through the upper-concourse level entrance on Elm Street (near the Box Office).
Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at www.icehogs.com.
Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on Cozi TV 23.3 or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at WXRX.com or sportsfanradio1330.com, or watch live at AHLlive.com (subscription required).
