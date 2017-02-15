Hogs Host Cleveland on Annual School Day Game

February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs (16-23-8-3) host the Cleveland Monsters (23-18-2-4) Wednesday morning during the team's annual School Day game at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Puck drop is 10:30 a.m. and doors open at 9:30 a.m. Today's promotions feature the IceHogs' anti-bullying initiative, where students and fans in attendance will have the opportunity to join Hogs player Kyle Baun in taking the buddy pledge, "Don't Be A Bully, Be A Buddy."

In addition, the School Day game will also include anti-bullying messages on the video board throughout the morning's contest, as well as in-game videos featuring a spelling bee for the IceHogs players and the team's reflections on their own education.

Tickets for today's game can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone at (815) 968-5222 or online at www.icehogs.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Fans unable to make the game can tune in to all the action on The Justice Network 23.3 or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup at 10:00 p.m. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game on the raido by tuning in to AM 1330, online at WXRX.com or sportsfanradio1330.com or watch live at AHLlive.com.

Matchup: The IceHogs enter Wednesday's contest with three straight victories and a season-high six-game point streak. Rockford is 3-0-3-0 over that stretch with a pair of wins against Milwaukee and a victory over San Antonio.

Forwards Sam Carrick and Michael Latta have helped spark the Hogs' recent hot stretch, as Carrick has notched a team-high 16 points (10g, 6a) over his last 24 games, and Latta is fifth in the AHL in assists (7a) since his Rockford debut on Jan. 25. The duo is backed by defenseman Viktor Svedberg, who enters Wednesday with an IceHogs-best three points (1g, 2a) against Cleveland this season.

The Monsters currently rank fifth in the Central Division and own a five-game point streak, dating to Feb. 4. Against the Hogs, Cleveland is led by forwards Sonny Milano, who has totaled 2g-4a-6pts in five games during this season's series, and T.J. Tynan, who has scored 2g-3a-5pts in six games.

Next Home Game: Friday, Feb. 17 vs. Cleveland Monsters. Rockford hosts the Monsters for the teams' eighth and final matchup of the 2016-17 season. The contest also features a Blues Flame Friday pregame party, presented by District Bar & Grill. Doors to the Blue Flame Lounge on the main concourse open at 5:15 p.m. for the pregame festivities, and fans 21 and older are invited to enjoy happy-hour specials, free appetizers and a live music from Friday's performers, the Hoodoo Rhythm Kings.

American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2017

