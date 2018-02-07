Hogs Hope to Stay Hot on Home Ice as They Host San Antonio

February 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. -- The Rockford IceHogs seek their first win over the San Antonio Rampage this season as the teams face off at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday night. Rockford is 0-2-0-1 against San Antonio, but has earned points in each of their last five contests on home ice (3-0-1-1).

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and fans can tune in to all the action on Cozi TV 23.3 or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup at 6:30 p.m. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or watch live at AHLlive.com (subscription required).

NOTE: Fans who attended the last Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays game against Bakersfield on Jan. 23 may redeem their ticket from that contest for a free ticket of equal or lesser value to tonight's matchup. Visit the BMO Harris Bank Center box office to redeem.

Matchup: The IceHogs (24-18-3-3, 5th Central) take on the Rampage looking to recover from a 7-4 loss in Chicago last Saturday night.

Forward Anthony Louis has scored in each of his last three games, and now sits one point behind Matthew Highmore for the team scoring lead with 9g-19a-28pts. Fellow forward Tyler Sikura notched two goals last week, and has three points in his last two outings. On the back end, Adam Clendening has 1g-9a-10pts in his 10 games with Rockford this season, including assists in his last two contests.

San Antonio (24-18-4-0, 5th Pacific) enters tonight's tilt following an eight-game homestand during which they went 4-2-2-0, and a Saturday visit to the Texas Stars in its most recent contest, where the Rampage suffered a 5-1 defeat.

Forward Samuel Blais paces the Rampage with 11g-14a-25pts through 23 games, including 3g-5a-8pts in his last eight outings. Andrew Agozzino follows with 8g-16a-24pts of his own, and has notched a goal and two assists through three contests against Rockford this season. Rocco Grimaldi has a goal in each of the two games that he has played against the IceHogs in 2017-18, and has posted a team-high 13 goals on the year.

Next Home Game: Friday, Feb. 9 | Rockford vs Milwaukee Admirals (7 p.m.)

The IceHogs take on their Central Division-rival Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, February 9. Puck drop is at 7 p.m., and the first 1,000 fans aged 21+ in attendance will receive a free pair of IceHogs grill tongs, courtesy of Bud Light. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.