Hogs Hope to Escape Funk against Rampage

February 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. -- The Rockford IceHogs seek their first win in their last five outings as they welcome the San Antonio Rampage to the BMO Harris Bank Center on Sunday afternoon. Rockford's last win came against the Rampage on Feb. 7 in a 3-1 decision that marked their first victory over San Antonio this season.

Puck drop is at 4 p.m. and fans can tune in to all the action on Cozi TV 23.3 or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup at 3:30 p.m. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or watch live at AHLlive.com (subscription required).

Matchup: The IceHogs (25-22-3-3, 6th Central) are seeking to salvage the back end of a doubleheader after suffering a 5-2 defeat to the Cleveland Monsters last night.

Forward Henrik Samuelsson has a goal in each of his two games played since joining the team on a PTO on Feb. 11. Fellow forward and IceHogs' points leader Matthew Highmore assisted on both goals and ranks tied for 11th among AHL rookies with 33 points. On the blue line, Adam Clendening has tallied 14 points in his last fifteen games.

San Antonio (26-20-6-0, 5th Pacific) enters tonight's tilt having won each of its last two contests, including a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night.

Forward Samuel Blais notched his team-leading 28th point of the year with an assist in last night's affair, and now has 11g-17a-28pts through 29 outings. Meanwhile, fellow forward Andrew Agozzino notched his 11th goal of the season last night, and has posted three markers in his last five games.

The Rampage defensive corps is without leading scorer and stalwart Chris Butler, but David Warsofsky boasts six points in his last eight games and has recorded 1g-2a-3pts in four games against Rockford this season.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, Feb. 28 | Rockford vs Texas Stars (7 p.m.)

The IceHogs welcome the Texas Stars to the BMO Harris Bank Center for a Fas Fuel Winning Weekday at 7 p.m. Fans can enjoy discounted hot dogs, select beer and companion tickets. If the Hogs win, tickets from Wednesday's game can be redeemed for a ticket of equal or lesser value to the following Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays game on Tuesday, March 13. Former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman and Stanley Cup champion Brian Campbell will also be in attendance, and a select number of fans will have the chance to get an autograph. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.