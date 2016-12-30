Hogs Ham It up in 4-1 Win over Wild

December 30, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





ROCKFORD, IL - The Iowa Wild (14-16-2-1, 31 points) were defeated by the Rockford IceHogs (11-15-2-3, 27 points) 4-1 in front of 5,345 fans on Friday night at BMO Harris Center. The IceHogs erased a 1-0 Iowa lead with second-period goals by Nolan Valleau and Sam Carrick then pulled away in the third period for the victory. Rockford goalie Mac Carrith (4-5-3) made 25 saves as the Hogs evened the season series at two games apiece. Iowa goalie Steve Michalek (5-8-1) stopped 24 of 27 in defeat. Wild rookie Mario Lucia scored his club's lone goal. Iowa returns home Saturday at 3 PM CT to host Chicago at Wells Fargo Arena.

Iowa struck for the game's first goal just 48 seconds into the game. Rookie Mario Lucia picked up his fifth goal of the year for the 1-0 lead. Defenseman Gustav Olofsson and center Grayson Downing each had an assist on the play. Oloffson snapped a wrist shot to the net that goalie Mac Carruth deflected. Lucia swept the rebound into the open net for the 1-0 lead.

The IceHogs evened the score 7:18 into the middle period with a goal by Nolan Valleau. The defenseman jumped into the play and potted a loose puck from the crease, giving Rockford its first goal of the evening. Forwards Spencer Abbott and Kyle Baun each picked up an assist on Valleau's first goal of the season. The Hogs pushed in front at 13:11 of the period when Abbott slipped a pass to Sam Carrick in the slot. Carrick lifted a backhand shot past Michalek for the 2-1 Rockford lead. His fourth goal of the year was also assisted by defenseman Ville Pokka.

The IceHogs picked up a two-goal lead at 8:41 of the third period. Right wing Nick Schmaltz scooped up his own rebound and potted a power-play goal for the 3-1 Rockford lead. Valleau and Pokka each had an assist on Schmaltz's fourth goal of the year. Defenseman Cam Shilling added an empty-net goal at 16:20 for the 4-1 final.

Iowa returns home to play the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3 PM. The first 1,500 fans to arrive at the game receive a 2017 Iowa Wild calendar, presented by Edwards Graphic Arts. It is also a $2 Hotdog night and there is a postgame fireworks show at the conclusion of the game.

Iowa embarks on a lengthy road trip and returns home on Monday, Jan. 16 for the first-ever meeting with the San Diego Gulls at 7 PM. It is a Free Parking Monday (until the IEC lots are full, sponsored by Nash Icon and KGGO. Fans may purchase a hotdog for $2 at the game. Those that bring a Subway receipt may purchase a $5 ticket. The Star 102.5 / Subway Combo pack is also available, starting at $12 and includes a ticket, a soda, a hotdog and a Subway Peel-a-Deal.

2016-17 Iowa Wild regular season single-game tickets are on sale now. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild .

The Iowa Wild 2016-17 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team's 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2016-17 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com .

Fans may purchase single-game tickets multiple ways, either through the team's website - www.Iowawild.com, the Wells Fargo Arena box office or participating Hy-Vee food stores. Tickets are available online at www.Iowawild.com under the single game tickets tab. The Wells Fargo Arena box office is open Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For Saturday game days, the box office will open at 10 a.m. For Sunday game days the box office will open at 12 p.m. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 1-844-55-HYVEE or by visiting participating Hy-Vee food stores locations in the greater Des Moines area. Those interested may also visit www.hy-veetix.com . Fans interested in buying full-season tickets, or smaller season packages may call the Iowa Wild front office at 515-564-8700.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.