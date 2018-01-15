Hogs Extend Point Streak in Last-Second OT Loss to Condors

January 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs
News Release
BAKERSFIELD, Calif - Ty Rattie scored midway through the third period to force overtime and potted the game-winning strike with just 24 seconds remaining in the extra frame to help the Bakersfield Condors notch a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Rockford IceHogs Saturday night at Rabobank Arena.
Despite the setback, the IceHogs extended their point streak to five straight games (3-0-1-1) and concluded their three-game, California road trip with five of six possible points.
Rattie converted on a breakaway in the final seconds of overtime by beating Matt Tomkins low, glove-side for the game-winning goal. The forward also scored on a feed from Joey LaLeggia 13:03 into the third period to tie Bakersfield with Rockford 2-2 and send the contest into overtime.
Grayson Downing also scored for the Condors, lighting the lamp for the first goal of the game at 9:05 in the opening period as part of his game-high three points. Tyler Sikura and Carl Dahlstrom then scored within 43 seconds of each other in the second period to give Rockford a 2-1 lead.
Sikura extended his goal streak to five straight games with a highlight-reel effort in which he dove from below the goal line, and while still in mid-air, batted a loose puck into the net for his 11th tally of the season. Sikura now owns the longest active goal streak in the AHL and is just one game shy of matching the league's overall longest goal streak of the 2017-18 season.
Dahlstrom followed with a flicked wristshot that gave the IceHogs a 2-1 lead at 15:00 in the second period.
Tomkins finished with 32 saves to earn a point for his second straight start. His counterpart, Laurent Brossoit, stopped a season-high 38 pucks to earn the win for Bakersfield.
Next Home Game: The IceHogs take on the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The contest marks another Fas Fuel Winning Weekday in 2017-18.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2018
- San Antonio Reassigns Forward Thomas Frazee to Norfolk Admirals - San Antonio Rampage
- Phantoms Win Wild Overtime Thriller at Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Loses to Manitoba 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- Iowa Loses to Manitoba 4-3 - Iowa Wild
- San Antonio Splits Weekend Series with Milwaukee After 3-1 Victory - San Antonio Rampage
- Manitoba Moose Recap: Iowa 2 at Manitoba 3 - Manitoba Moose
- T-Birds Fly Past P-Bruins After Three-Goal Second Period - Providence Bruins
- San Antonio Recalls Forwards J.C. Beaudin and Shawn St. Amant From - San Antonio Rampage
- LA Kings Kings Recall Forward Jonny Brodzinski from Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Winnipeg Jets Release - Jets Reassign Hutchinson, Lemieux And - Manitoba Moose
- Sound Tigers Recall Jones, Cornell from ECHL - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Hogs Extend Point Streak in Last-Second OT Loss to Condors - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Down Rockford in Overtime, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- POSTGAME - San Diego 2 vs. Tucson 4 - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Mist Wolves to Split Season Series - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Shutout Amerks, 4-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Cleveland's Korpisalo Cools off Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap: Amerks Come up Empty-Handed in Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Tokarski (29 Saves) Backstops 2-1 Win over Rival Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Monsters Cap Lengthy Road Trip with 2-1 Win Over - Cleveland Monsters
- Recap - Sound Tigers 2, Bruins 1 (SO) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Belleville Senators 4, Hartford Wolf Pack 2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- COMRIE'S 3-POINT NIGHT CASTS OUT DEVILS IN OT - Utica Comets
- Sound Tigers Bite Bruins in Shootout 2-1 - Providence Bruins
- GAME RECAP: Checkers Run out of Gas in 3-1 Loss to Marlies - Charlotte Checkers
- RECAP: Penguins' Pedan Scores Hat Trick in 4-3 Win over Rocket - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Manitoba Moose Recap: Iowa 5 at Manitoba 4 - Manitoba Moose
- Dominic Turgeon Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Canucks Reassign Nikolay Goldobin to the Utica Comets - Utica Comets
- Iowa Wild Recalls Forward Jack Walker from Rapid City - Iowa Wild
- Rampage Recall Forward Michael Joly from Colorado Eagles - San Antonio Rampage
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Louis Domingue to Syracuse - Syracuse Crunch
- Hogs Bury Barracuda, Extend Point Streak to 4 Games - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Rally in Third to Clip Condors - Chicago Wolves
- Milwaukee Powers Past San Antonio 4-1 - San Antonio Rampage
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Assign Joonas Korpisalo, Tyler Motte - Cleveland Monsters
- Four-Goal Third Period Sends Amerks to 5-2 Win Over - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Claim Ninth Win in Last 11 Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- RECAP: Haggerty's Hat Trick Lifts Penguins Past Senators, 6-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins