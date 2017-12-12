Hogs Duel with Texas on Teddy Bear Toss Night

News Release

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs (12-9-1-0) seek back-to-back wins as they host the Texas Stars (13-8-0-1) on Teddy Bear Toss night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Matchup: The IceHogs defeated the Wolves 4-3 in overtime to improve to 8-5-1-0 at the BMO this season. Rockford is second in the AHL with 17 points at home on the year, trailing only Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 19 points on its home ice.

Forward Vinnie Hinostroza potted the game-winning tally against the Wolves last night and currently leads the team with 9g-10a-19pts in 22 contests this year. The winger has now struck for the game-winner in three contests already in 2017-18 to rank tied for second in the league in game-winning goals. Goaltender Jeff Glass bounced back from a season-high eight goals against Manitoba to earn the win in Friday's Illinois Lottery Cup contest against Chicago. The Rockford netminder has now won four of his last six outings, dating to Nov. 11 (4-1-1 record).

Texas takes the ice in the midst of a five-game winning streak and boasting an 8-2-0-0 clip over its last 10 games. The Stars are headlined by forward Travis Morin, who leads the team and ranks tied for sixth in the league with 22 points (4g, 18a) in 22 games, and center Jason Dickinson, who paces Texas with nine total goals.

The Stars' roster also features former IceHogs forward, Mark McNeill. The veteran winger skated with Rockford in parts of six seasons from 2011-17 and currently ranks second in IceHogs franchise history in goals (72), third in points (157) and fifth in games played (242).

