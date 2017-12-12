December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs
News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs (12-9-1-0) seek back-to-back wins as they host the Texas Stars (13-8-0-1) on Teddy Bear Toss night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.
Matchup: The IceHogs defeated the Wolves 4-3 in overtime to improve to 8-5-1-0 at the BMO this season. Rockford is second in the AHL with 17 points at home on the year, trailing only Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 19 points on its home ice.
Forward Vinnie Hinostroza potted the game-winning tally against the Wolves last night and currently leads the team with 9g-10a-19pts in 22 contests this year. The winger has now struck for the game-winner in three contests already in 2017-18 to rank tied for second in the league in game-winning goals. Goaltender Jeff Glass bounced back from a season-high eight goals against Manitoba to earn the win in Friday's Illinois Lottery Cup contest against Chicago. The Rockford netminder has now won four of his last six outings, dating to Nov. 11 (4-1-1 record).
Texas takes the ice in the midst of a five-game winning streak and boasting an 8-2-0-0 clip over its last 10 games. The Stars are headlined by forward Travis Morin, who leads the team and ranks tied for sixth in the league with 22 points (4g, 18a) in 22 games, and center Jason Dickinson, who paces Texas with nine total goals.
The Stars' roster also features former IceHogs forward, Mark McNeill. The veteran winger skated with Rockford in parts of six seasons from 2011-17 and currently ranks second in IceHogs franchise history in goals (72), third in points (157) and fifth in games played (242).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2017
- Kings Prospect Austin Wagner Medically Cleared and Assigned to Reign - Ontario Reign
- D Adam Comrie, D Nick Luukko Signed to PTOs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hogs Duel with Texas on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Player Moves - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Jamie McBain - Syracuse Crunch
- Osipov Returns to Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- D Mark Alt Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors Take Shootout over Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Thrilling Last-Minute Goals See Gulls Sneak Away from Reign with 3-2 Decision - Ontario Reign
- POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 1, 2017, San Diego 3 at Ontario 2 - San Diego Gulls
- HEAT GAME RECAP: Third Period Comeback Earns Heat Point in Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Hinostroza Strikes in OT as Hogs Drop Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Rallies to Defeat San Antonio 5-3 - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Tops Rampage 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Stars Tie Game Late, Upend Griffins in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Come up Short in Shootout Loss to Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers 7, Comets 6 (OT) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Edge Rocket, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Rally Falls Short - Chicago Wolves
- RECAP: Wilson's Heatfelt Hat Trick Helps Pens Earn 5-4 OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hartford Wolf Pack 5, Rochester Americans 4 (SO) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- POW Phantoms Down Rival Hershey 7-2 on Superhero Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- GAME RECAP: Foegele Nets Hat Trick in 4-1 Triumph - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Drop High Scoring Thriller to Bridgeport - Utica Comets
- Gordie Howe Hat-Trick from Fitzgerald Leads P-Bruins over Devils - Providence Bruins
- Berube Recalled by Hawks, Delia Reassigned to Hogs - Rockford IceHogs