ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs cap a two-game weekend home set with a Saturday matchup against the reigning Calder Cup champion Grand Rapids Griffins at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Puck drop is 6 p.m. and fans can tune in to all the action on Cozi TV 23.3 or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup at 5:30 p.m. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or watch live at AHLlive.com (subscription required).

Matchup: The IceHogs (16-1-1-19-1-0, 2nd Central) snapped a three-game skid with an overtime victory against the Chicago Wolves on Friday night. The Hogs now boast an 11-6-1-0 record at home thus far in 2017-18.

Forward Andreas Martinsen extended his point streak to a season-high three straight games with an assist last night and has now totaled 5g-2a-7pts over his last eight games since Dec. 1. Blueliner Ville Pokka returned from the Blackhawks and also picked up a helper in Friday's victory for his fifth point in the last six contests.

In net, Jeff Glass has held opponents to three or fewer goals in each of his last eight starts and currently ranks tied for the ninth in the AHL with a 2.10 GAA over that span. Glass is 3-0-0-0 in his three starts against the Griffins this season.

Grand Rapids (11-15-1-3, 7th Central) has won just three of its last 10 games entering Saturday's contest. Forward Eric Tangradi leads the Griffins with five points (3g, 2a) in five games against the IceHogs this season, and fellow winger Matt Lorito ranks second on the team with three points (3a) in four contests in the season's series.

Grand Rapids also takes the ice tonight with forward Matthew Ford boasting a point-per-game average through the month of December. Ford enters Friday's contest with six goals and three assists through The Griffins' first nine games this month.

Next Home Game: The Rockford IceHogs return to the BMO Harris Bank Center to host the Iowa Wild on Friday, Dec. 29. The first 2,500 fans in attendance Friday will receive a free IceHogs fleece blanket, courtesy of Dental Dimensions.

