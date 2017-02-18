Hogs Cap Homestand vs. Checkers

February 18, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs host the Charlotte Checkers Saturday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center for the final matchup between the two teams of the 2016-17 season.

Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. and doors open at 6:00 p.m. The first 2,500 fans to arrive to tonight's game will receive a P.C. Labrie Bobblehead, compliments for Rock Valley Culligan. As part of Saturday's giveaway, a few lucky fans will receive a signed bobblehead.

Saturday also marks the annual Guns and Hoses game at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Fans with a valid ticket to Saturday night's IceHogs game are invited watch local firefighters take on police officers in a daytime hockey matchup. Doors open at 1:15 p.m. for the game and puck drops at 2 p.m.

Tickets for tonight's game can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone at (815) 968-5222 or online at www.icehogs.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Fans unable to make the game can tune in to all the action on The Justice Network 23.3 or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup at 6:30 p.m. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at WXRX.com or sportsfanradio1330.com, or watch live at AHLlive.com.

Matchup: The IceHogs enter tonight's matchup after extending their winning streak to a season-high five games with a 4-1 victory over the Cleveland Monsters Friday night. Rockford seeks to even the series in the final matchup, as Charlotte has won two of the first three meetings this season.

Entering tonight's game, Jeremy Langlois has points in a season-high three straight contests, including a multi-point game against the Monsters on Friday. Spencer Abbott currently leads the IceHogs in goals and points (30) after recording his 12th goal of the season in last night's win.

Charlotte enters the contest following a 6-3 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday. The Checkers are ranked sixth in the Central Division and led by rookies Andrew Poturalski (10g-22a-32pts) and Lucas Wallmark (16g-14a-30pts).

Next Home Game: Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m. The IceHogs host the Moose for the final matchup between the two teams in the 2016-17 season. Tuesday is a Winning Weekday and a WXRX Dollar Day.

American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2017

