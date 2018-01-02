Hogs Cap 2017 with Loss at Chicago Wolves

News Release

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves scored three goals in the third period to ice a 6-2 victory over the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday night at the Allstate Arena.

The IceHogs conclude the 2017 calendar year with an overall record of 18-13-1-1 and ranked second in the AHL's Central Division.

Tyler Sikura and Luke Johnson scored for the IceHogs, with Sikura lighting the lamp for the third straight contest. Sikura has now totaled four points (3g, 1a) over his last three games, while Johnson, who was named last season's Rookie of the Year, has nearly matched his point total from 2016-17 (17 points) with 15 points (7g, 8a) through his first 33 contests this season.

Goaltender Matt Tomkins turned away 25 of 31 shots in his AHL debut for the IceHogs. Tomkins' counterpart, Kasimi Kaskisuo, made 29 saves to improve to 4-2-0 over his last six appearances.

Tomas Hyka potted a pair of goals in Chicago's winning effort and Bradon Pirri extended his goal streak to four games with his tally in the first period. Pirri is Rockford's all-time leading point scorer and concluded tonight's matchup with 5g-2a-7pts in seven tilts against his former IceHogs club.

Rockford will return to action with its first game of 2018 on Jan. 2 vs. the Cleveland Monsters at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

