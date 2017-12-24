Hogberg, Todd Lift Beast to Win over Wheeling

News Release

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA - Brampton Beast forward Nathan Todd netted a pair of goals and goaltender Marcus Hogberg made an impressive 44 saves as the Beast outlasted their North Division rivals, the Wheeling Nailers, at WesBanco Arena on Friday night.

Defenseman Mike Folkes also record a pair of helpers for the Beast, who have now won three straight games and

It was Wheeling who got on the board first and wasted no time doing so. Garrett Meurs scored his 13th of the season to give the Nailers their only lead of the game just 1:45 into the game.

The Wheeling lead was short lived as Todd netted his first of the game just 29 seconds later, getting his stick on a shot from Brandon MacLean and chipping it over the glove of Nailers starting goaltender Adam Morrison for his third goal of the campaign.

The Beast would add another later in the period to carry a 2-1 lead into the second period. Beast captain Marino made a nice move to shake of a defender and curled in front where he unleashed a backhand shot that beat Morrison at 11:56.

Early in the second period, the Beast's persistence paid off again as they were able to extend their lead to 3-1 while down a man.

Todd cut into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 and held onto the puck before ripping a low shot that fooled Morrison, giving the Beast a 3-1 lead just 2:47 into the frame.

While Todd's second of the night ended the scoring, the game was far from over. The Beast found themselves in some penalty trouble in the second period, but thanks to some big saves from Hogberg, the Beast killed every Wheeling power play opportunity, including a lengthy 5-on-3 near the middle of the second period.

Brampton locked it down in in the third period and weathered a 17-shot output from the Nailers, but Wheeling couldn't get another one past Hogberg.

NOTES: The Beast finished the game 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and 0-for-4 on the power play. Molson Three Stars: 3) Folkes (BRM) 2) Hogberg (BRM) 1) Todd (BRM). The Beast return to action tomorrow night as they finish their pre-holiday schedule with a rematch against the Nailers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05PM.

For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Chris Ballard, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or cballard@bramptonbeast.com.

