Hockey Canada Names Roster for 2016 Spengler Cup

CALGARY, Alta. - Hockey Canada announced the 23 players that will wear the Canadian jersey and compete for Team Canada at the oldest club tournament in the world, the 2016 Spengler Cup, Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland.

"The opportunity to participate in one of the oldest invitational hockey tournaments in the world is a highlight event for our players and staff during the season," said Sean Burke, Canada's National Men's Team general manager for the Spengler Cup. "We have a team with leadership and experience from last year and we're confident in the players we've assembled to represent Canada with pride as they wear the Canadian jersey."

With 13 tournament championships, and a chance to repeat for the first time since 2002-2003, Canada is making its 33rd consecutive appearance in the tournament when it kicks off on Boxing Day.

This year's team also includes five members (three forwards, one defenceman, and one goaltender) from the 2015 Spengler Cup championship team: Chris DiDomenico (Woodbridge, Ont./SCL Tigers, NLA), Cory Emmerton (St. Thomas, Ont./HC Ambri-Piotta, NLA), Drew MacIntyre (Stratford, P.E.I./KHL Medvescak Zagreb, KHL), James Sheppard (Lower Sackville, N.S./EHC Kloten, NLA), and Daniel Vukovic (Toronto, Ont./Genève-Servette HC, NLA).

The remaining 18 players are:

- Goaltenders: Jordan Cooke (Leduc, Alta./University of Saskatchewan, CWUAA), Zach Fucale (Rosemère, Que./Brampton, ECHL);

- Defencemen: Mark Flood (Sherwood, P.E.I./EC Red Bull Salzburg, EBEL), Chay Genoway (Morden, Man./Jokerit Helsinki, KHL), Brandon Gormley (Murray River, P.E.I./Albany, AHL), Shaun Heshka (Melville, Sask./Kärpät Oulu, Liiga), Shaone Morrisonn (Vancouver, B.C./KHL Medvescak Zagreb, KHL), Maxim Noreau (Montreal, Que./SC Bern, NLA), and Blake Parlett (Bracebridge, Ont./KHL Medvescak Zagreb, KHL); and

- Forwards: Gregory Campbell (Tillsonburg, Ont./Hockey Canada), Andrew Ebbett (Vernon, B.C./SC Bern, NLA), Colby Genoway (Morden, Man./KHL Medvescak Zagreb, KHL), Dustin Jeffrey (Camlachie, Ont./Lausanne HC, NLA), David McIntyre (Pefferlaw, Ont./EV Zug, NLA), Jacob Micflikier (Winnipeg, Man./EHC Biel-Bienne, NLA), Marc-Antoine Pouliot (Quebec City, Que./EHC Biel-Bienne, NLA), Mason Raymond (Cochrane, Alta./Hockey Canada), and Nick Spaling (Drayton, Ont./Genève-Servette HC, NLA).

Canada has captured the Spengler Cup 13 times (1984, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2012 and 2015) as well as being a nine-time runner-up (1985, 1988, 1990, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010).

Canada will open the tournament on Dec. 26 at 2:15 p.m. ET (11:15 a.m. PT) against HC Dinamo Minsk on TSN, Hockey Canada's official broadcast partner. TSN is scheduled to broadcast all 11 games from the preliminary round right through until the championship game on Saturday, Dec. 31; check your local listings.

For more information on Canada's National Men's Team and the 2016 Spengler Cup, visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook and Twitter.

