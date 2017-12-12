Hinostroza Strikes in OT as Hogs Drop Wolves

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs
News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - Vinnie Hinostroza scored his first goal in five contests 37 seconds into overtime to lift the Rockford IceHogs past the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The win is Rockford's first in four games, and marks Chicago's 10th loss in 11 outings.
Hinostroza's marker came on the rush; the forward slowed around the top of the left face-off circle before ripping a low wrist shot that sailed past the blocker of Chicago netminder Michael Leighton.
The Wolves came back from a three-goal deficit to tie the game late before Hinostroza's game winner in overtime. After Andreas Martinsen made it 3-0 Hogs 3:35 into the middle stanza, the Wolves began their comeback with goals from former IceHogs forward Brandon Pirri and Brett Sterling in the second period.
The teams then played scoreless hockey for over 15 minutes in the third frame before Teemu Pulkkinen struck with a tight-angle shot to send the teams to overtime for the second time in three games this season.
Ville Pokka and Tomas Jurco each finished with a goal and an assist for the Hogs. Jeff Glass stopped 32 of 35 pucks to earn the victory.
With the win, the IceHogs move into third place in the Central Division.
