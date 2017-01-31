Hillson Returning in 2017

Taylor Hillson of the West Virginia Miners baseball team, acknowledged by many as one of the premier defensive middle infielders in the Prospect League in 2016, has signed his contract to return to the Miners in 2017. His signing was announced by the team on January 31 in the fourth of many individual contract signings expected to be periodically unveiled by the Beckley, WV based team over the next several months.

The Mansfield, PA resident, who played shortstop for the 2016 Miners, continually displayed excellent work with the glove in the field that led to many times derailing rallies by opponents. He was also a steady contributor for the Miners at the plate by hitting .265 in 57 regular season games and also led the team's offense on the season with 35 bases on balls, finishing third on the team in runs scored with 37, and, like many of the Miners, was successful on the basepaths by stealing 17 bases in 25 attempts. He was also one of the leaders in the Miners postseason march to becoming 2016 Prospect League Champions last summer as he finished second on the team in postseason runs scored over the undefeated four-game playoff sprint to the title.

Before arriving in Beckley in this coming May, Hillson will play his senior season at Mansfield (PA) University. In his previous three seasons for his hometown university, he has appeared 126 career games (123 starts) and last year led the team with a sparkling .372 batting average.

The Prospect League is the premier collegiate wood bat summer baseball league in the Midwest. It has been operating in its current form since 2009 while serving the summer baseball needs of top collegiate players. The 2016 Prospect League title won by the Miners was the team's third league championship in the last five seasons.

Season-long box seats and other ticket packages for the West Virginia Miners are already on sale for the 2017 Prospect League season, which begins on May 30 while the Miners home opener will be on June 1 versus the Butler (PA) Blue Sox. Persons needing more information on the Miners can contact the team either by e-mail at mktgwvminers@frontier.com or by telephone at 304-252-7233.

