Hillcats to Host Fan Appreciation Night on August 30

Lynchburg, Va. - The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to announce that Fan Appreciation Night will be held on Thursday, August 30, at City Stadium.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Hillcats patriotic cap giveaway, courtesy of Foster Fuels and KD Country. First pitch between the Hillcats and the Wilmington Blue Rocks is set for 6:30 p.m., and fans will be treated to various giveaways and concessions deals throughout the game. The night will be capped off with the final post-game fireworks display of the season, presented by Central Virginia Federal Credit Union

"Our fans mean everything to us," said Hillcats President, Chris Jones. "They are the reason why baseball has been such a longstanding tradition in Lynchburg and Central Virginia. Through rain or shine, the support from our community has never wavered and we are excited to show our appreciation and gratitude to the fans."

Fan Appreciation Night will also be the final Thirsty Thursday at City Stadium in 2018, featuring $2 Miller Lite and Yuengling drafts.

Lynchburg's homestand continues tonight with the middle game of a three-game series against the Potomac Nationals, A-Adv. affiliate of the Washington Nationals. It's Winning Wednesday, when every fan wins by receiving a FREE ticket to the next Wednesday Hillcats home game on August 29.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games at City Stadium, which has been home to Minor League Baseball in Lynchburg since 1963. For more information about the Lynchburg Hillcats, please contact Max Gun at mgun@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

