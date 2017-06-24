Hillcats Run Past Keys

News Release

LYNCHBURG, VA -The Lynchburg Hillcats (43-29) stole seven bases and utilized nine Frederick Keys (31-41) walks en route to a 5-2 victory on Saturday night at City Stadium. With the setback the Keys have lost three straight and 12 of their last 14 games.

Lynchburg's seven steals marked the most allowed by the Keys in a game this year. Sam Haggerty led the charge with three, while Ka'ai Tom added two and Jodd Carter and Willi Castro nabbed one base apiece.

For the third straight game, the Hillcats got on the board first with a second inning marker. Following three straight one out singles off Brian Gonzalez, Haggerty grounded a ball to shortstop. Drew Turbin took the toss to get one out and threw to first quickly, but the throw was late to bring home Yonathan Mendoza.

In the fourth, Willi Castro singled home Martin Cervenka from second, while the Hillcats added single markers in the fourth, sixth and seventh stanzas. After Haggerty stole second in the fourth, Tom dunked a single down the leftfield line to make it 3-1. A wild pitch in the sixth plated Haggerty from third and a sac-fly by Claudio Bautista concluded the Lynchburg scoring.

Frederick managed a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Steve Laurino that scored Shane Hoelscher from second. The Keys third baseman then singled in Glynn Davis in the eighth.

Overall, the Keys struck out 14 times, with Hillcats starter Triston McKenzie racking up eight. Earning the win, McKenzie (6-4) gave up one run on eight hits. Gonzalez (2-6) suffered the loss allowing three runs on eight hits in five innings. He walked four and struck out six. Jordan Milbrath recorded the save, tossing 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball. The right-hander struck out four.

The Keys and Hillcats conclude their series on Sunday night. Right-hander Ofelky Peralta (1-5, 5.77) starts for the Keys against Hillcats righty Brock Hartson (2-3, 3.46). First pitch is slated for 5:00 p.m and the broadcast can be heard on 1450 AM The Source, frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn Radio App.

Frederick returns to Nymeo Field on Monday, June 26 when the team kicks off an eight-game homestand beginning with the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Highlights include Keyote's Birthday on June 30, Caddyshack Night on Saturday, July 1 with an appearance by Michael O'Keefe (aka Danny Noonan) as well as four fireworks shows. For ticket information, fans can call the Keys at 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com

