Hill Recalled to Roadrunners

January 2, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Rapid City Rush, announced today that rookie goaltender Adin Hill has been recalled to the Roadrunners.

Hill returned to the Rush two weeks ago for the first time since the team's home-opener on October 14th. The 6'4", 200-pound net-minder went 1-2-1 in his four starts, including a 30-save shutout on December 21st against the Alaska Aces. In his total time in the Black Hills, Adin has a 1-3-1 record, a 3.59 GAA, and 0.890 SV%. He'll head back to the Roadrunners, where in the AHL he boasts a record of 8-2-3, a GAA of 2.97, and a SV% of 0.910. Prior to turning pro, the Calgary, Alberta native enjoyed a stellar junior hockey career with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks, and was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Draft (3rd Rd-#76).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 2, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.