Hildebrand\\"s Club-Record Fourth Shutout Leads

January 27, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel
News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Spearheaded by the spectacular 45-saves goaltending performance from Jake Hildebrand and timely touch-in-the clutch goal-scoring from Patrick D'Amico and Alex Guptill, the Indy Fuel defeated the Rapid City Rush Friday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 2-0.
In posting his 4th shutout of the 2016-17 season, Hildebrand established a new Fuel club record for most shutouts in a single season. For the Michigan State All-American, it was his second shutout in the past 3-games and his third shutout for the month of January. One week ago, January 22nd, Hildebrand and the Fuel blanked visiting Cincinnati, 3-0 with a 46-saves' masterpiece.
Offensively, Indy did its damage in the opening stanza as Patrick D'Amico (6) made connection early in the period at 2:29 with masterful assists from linemates Brady Ramsay and Josh Shalla. Alex Guptill then slipped home a Paul Zanette centering effort at the crease for his 12th of the campaign late in the same frame at 19:45.
Hildebrand and company took it from there as the Fuel claimed their 5th victory in the last 8-starts and evened their record for their current 6-games' home stand to 4(2-2-0).
Earning the nod as the game's #1 Star, Hildebrand fashioned his 13th victory of the season and his 8th at home with his 4-shutouts tying him for second most in the ECHL; just one shutout behind the league-leader.
The Friday night victory over the Rush represented the lone meeting of the season between the Western Conference inter-divisional rivals.
The Fuel will both continue and conclude the current home stay Saturday night and Sunday afternoon when their divisional rivals, the Quad City Mallards come calling for a two-games' series. Saturday night has been designated "Date Night" presented by Bokay Florist with face-off set for 7:35 pm. The Sunday matinee encore presentation is set for 3:05 pm on "Princess Day" and "Family Fun Day."
Next Home Game: Saturday, January 28 vs. Quad City Mallards - 7:35 p.m. (Date Night) Forget about the card and chocolates and win over your Valentine early during Date Night with the Fuel! Love will be in the air at Indiana Farmers Coliseum as Cupid Nitro will be doing his thing, giving out prizes to lucky couples. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a rose courtesy of Bokay Florist (while supplies last) and a gift card to Moe's Southwest Grill.
Single-game tickets are now available for the third season of Fuel hockey in Indianapolis at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office or at all Ticketmaster locations. Ticket Plans of all sizes are also available, from Full-Season Plans to six and three-game packages, in addition to Group Ticket options. Learn more by visiting IndyFuelHockey.com or calling 317-925-FUEL. Stay up to date throughout the offseason by following the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and don't forget to 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
-- INDYFUELHOCKEY.COM --
