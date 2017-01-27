Hildebrand\\"s Club-Record Fourth Shutout Leads

News Release

INDIANAPOLIS - Spearheaded by the spectacular 45-saves goaltending performance from Jake Hildebrand and timely touch-in-the clutch goal-scoring from Patrick D'Amico and Alex Guptill, the Indy Fuel defeated the Rapid City Rush Friday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 2-0.

In posting his 4th shutout of the 2016-17 season, Hildebrand established a new Fuel club record for most shutouts in a single season. For the Michigan State All-American, it was his second shutout in the past 3-games and his third shutout for the month of January. One week ago, January 22nd, Hildebrand and the Fuel blanked visiting Cincinnati, 3-0 with a 46-saves' masterpiece.

Offensively, Indy did its damage in the opening stanza as Patrick D'Amico (6) made connection early in the period at 2:29 with masterful assists from linemates Brady Ramsay and Josh Shalla. Alex Guptill then slipped home a Paul Zanette centering effort at the crease for his 12th of the campaign late in the same frame at 19:45.

Hildebrand and company took it from there as the Fuel claimed their 5th victory in the last 8-starts and evened their record for their current 6-games' home stand to 4(2-2-0).

Earning the nod as the game's #1 Star, Hildebrand fashioned his 13th victory of the season and his 8th at home with his 4-shutouts tying him for second most in the ECHL; just one shutout behind the league-leader.

The Friday night victory over the Rush represented the lone meeting of the season between the Western Conference inter-divisional rivals.

