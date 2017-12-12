Hildebrand Stops 46 in Win over Steelheads

News Release

BOISE, ID - Tulsa Oilers goaltender Jake Hildebrand had a career at CenturyLink Arena, stopping 46 of 47 shots in a 4-1 win over the Idaho Steelheads.

The Steelheads jumped out to a 1-0 lead, when Steven McParland scored a power play goal 6:16 into the game. It was the only goal Idaho would score, as the Oilers took over from there. Evan Richardson buried back-to-back power play goals before the end of the frame to give Tulsa a 2-1 lead after one. Hildebrand and company never looked back, as the Butler, PA native stopped all 29 shots in the latter two periods of the game, including a number of show-stoppers. Charlie Sampair opened the Oilers' lead to 3-1 with his first goal of the night midway through the second period

Sampair added an empty-net goal for his sixth tally in his last seven games to seal the 4-1 win. Hildebrand was deservedly the first star of the game for his 46-save performance in the biggest win of his Oilers tenure.

