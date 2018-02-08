Highmore Strikes Twice as Hogs Stretch Home Point Streak

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Matthew Highmore tallied his second goal of the game 22 seconds into the third period to snap a 1-1 tie and propel the Rockford IceHogs to a 3-1 victory over the San Antonio Rampage at the BMO Harris Bank Center Wednesday night. Rockford's win stretches its home point streak to six games (4-0-1-1).

Highmore notched his game-winner after he received a pass in the corner and skated out to the front of the net before lofting a backhanded shot over San Antonio netminder Spencer Martin. With his 19th and 20th goals tonight, Highmore is the first IceHogs rookie to break the 20-goal barrier since Tanner Kero in 2015-16.

The IceHogs also opened the scoring in the first stanza with Highmore's first of the game and 19th of the season. The forward deflected a Viktor Svedberg blast from the point past Martin for an early Rockford lead.

Felix Girard leveled the score for San Antonio midway through the second period, and the teams battled through scoreless hockey for the remaining 12 minutes of the middle frame.

Following Highmore's go-ahead marker in the third period, Adam Clendening then doubled Rockford's lead with a blast from the blue line. Clendening now has 11 points through 11 games in an IceHogs sweater this season.

Rockford's Collin Delia stopped 33 of 34 shots for his seventh career AHL win, while Martin turned aside 25 of 28 at the other end.

