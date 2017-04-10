Hicks\\" Two-Runner Leads Hens to Third Straight Win

News Release

Fans were treated to strong pitching performances from both sides in Monday night's series-opener against the Louisville Bats. Louisville's Tim Adelman and Toledo's William Cuevas turned in effective inning after effective inning, but it was Adelman who would falter first, giving up a two-run bomb to John Hicks in the seventh that would be enough to give Cuevas a win in his first start of the season.

Fans were treated to strong pitching performances from both sides in Monday night's series-opener against the Louisville Bats. Louisville's Tim Adelman and Toledo's William Cuevas turned in effective inning after effective inning, but it was Adelman who would falter first, giving up a two-run bomb to John Hicks in the seventh that would be enough to give Cuevas a win in his first start of the season.

Hicks' first homer of the year came after six full innings of frustration for both offenses. Before that, however, it took until the fourth inning for a baserunner to make it past first. This is when the lone threat to Cuevas' shutout performance presented itself. With one down, Louisville first baseman Sebastian Elizalde roped a triple to right field to come within 90 feet of removing one of the goose eggs in the runs column. Cuevas proceeded to bear down, striking out Brandon Dixon and Jesse Winker to slam the door shut on the possibility of the game's first run being charged to him.

The Hens' closest unsuccessful shot at putting themselves ahead came in the sixth. Omar Infante reached on an error by Elizalde at first, but Jim Adduci grounded into a fielder's choice that forced Infante out at second. Adduci, trying to get a runner back into scoring position, swiped second. It proved to be a moot point, however, as Adelman struck out Steven Moya and Matt Murton to close the frame.

Cuevas then came on for the bottom of the inning and shut the Bats down 1-2-3. He would be done after that, his final line reading no runs on three hits, no walks, and six strikeouts through six innings in his Mud Hens debut.

The lone scoring of the game took place in the blink of an eye. To begin the seventh, Efren Navarro singled up the middle before Hicks, on the first pitch he saw, lined a shot over the center field fence. Hicks now has a team-leading seven runs batted in through the first six games of the year. Adelman went on to get three straight ground outs to end the final inning of a tough-luck losing outing for which he was saddled with the loss.

The remainder of the night belonged to the relievers, who allowed just two hits in three combined innings of work. Lefty Daniel Stumpf worked around a leadoff double in the seventh and was followed by veteran reliever Edward Mujica who handled the eighth. Arcenio Leon entered and set the Bats down in order in the ninth to chalk up the third straight victory for Toledo.

The Hens have two more contests to play against the Bats before returning to Fifth Third Field for their home-opener on Thursday. Tuesday's first pitch in Louisville will be thrown at 6:35 p.m.

