Hickory Gains Series Split with 5-1 Win

August 7, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends
News Release
Charles LeBlanc had three hits, including a home run, as the Hickory Crawdads took a 5-1 win over the Lexington Legends Sunday in Hickory.
The Legends took the lead in the top of the second inning when Gabriel Cancel tripled and scored on a single by Meibrys Viloria, but LeBlanc's two-run homer in the bottom of the second put the Crawdads in front 2-1.
Hickory added a run in the fourth, and Leody Taveras' solo homer in the fifth gave the Crawdads a 4-1 lead.
LeBlanc led off the sixth with a single, and with one out, Brendon Davis walked. A two-out double by Blaine Prescott scored LeBlanc with the game's final run.
Hickory starter Walker Weickel (4-3) got the win. He pitched six innings, allowed five hits, one run, struck out three batters and walked none. Christian Torres worked the last three innings, earning his fourth save of the year.
Lexington starter Anthony Bender (4-4) was the losing pitcher.
Each won two games in the series.
The Legends' road trip continues with a three-game series in Asheville. Game time Monday night is 7:05 p.m.
