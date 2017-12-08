Hickory Crawdads Friday Favorites

News Release

Claudio Wins Award, Field Staff Set, and More

Welcome to the Hickory Crawdad's Friday Favorites! Each week the Crawdads will highlight some of our favorite things going on as well as upcoming events and opportunities.

Claudio Named Rangers Pitcher of the Year

Former Crawdad Alex Claudio was named 2017 Texas Rangers Pitcher of the Year. Claudio became the Rangers closer over the last three months of the season. He pitched in 24 games for the Crawdads in 2013, earning 11 saves and posting a 1.15 ERA.

Crawdads Set 2018 Coaching Staff

Yesterday the Hickory Crawdads announced their 2018 field staff. Former Crawdads assistant coach Matt Hagen will be taking over as manager, becoming the 17th manager in Crawdads history. You can read more about the staff here.

Opening Day is Coming!

Opening Day will be here before you know it! We are 125 days away until the Crawdads return to L.P. Frans Stadium to take on the West Virginia Power on April 12th!

Front Office Feature: Douglas Locascio

Each week, the Crawdads will introduce you to a member of the Front Office. This week's feature is Douglas Locascio, Executive Director of Sales and Merchandise.

Years with the Crawdads: This will be my 9th season with the Crawdads.

Hometown: Largo, Florida

Brief Background: I'm a native of Largo, FL and graduated from Campbell University in December 2009 with a degree in Sport Management and a minor in Business Administration. I was a four-year letter-winner on the Fighting Camels wresting team. Entering my ninth season with the Crawdads, I previously worked with the Wilmington Sharks (CPL) as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL). I enjoy spending time with my wife Lydia, son Gracen and daughter Sophia.

Outside of work, I've been an active member of the community throughout my time living in Hickory. I am a member of the 2014 graduating class for Leadership Catawba, serve on the board of the Hickory Sports Commission, member of the Hickory Young Professionals, serve on the board of Catawba County Partnership for Children, received the award of Hickory Young Professionals Top 10 Under 40 in 2016, and am a member of the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce ambassador executive team.

Secret Talent: Can drive a stick-shift vehicle

Nick Name: Dougie-Fresh

Biggest Pet Peeve: Getting asked "What did you say" even when the person clearly heard the first time.

On My Bucket List: Backpack through Europe

Personal Motto: Goals not written down are just wishes

?If I was a color in a crayon box, I would be Burnt Orange

Christmas Special

Save on our Christmas Ticket Book Special! You get 10 ticket vouchers to any 2018 Crawdads home game, plus 3 extra vouchers, 3 parking passes, AND a commemorative Crawdads Christmas ornament for only $75! Call (828) 322-3000 to get yours.

The Crawdads Winter Caravan has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 9th. The Caravan is scheduled to include a slate of Rangers personnel, including manager Jeff Banister. You can get your ticket for the Winter Caravan here.



