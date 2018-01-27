News Release

'Dads No More, Hickory Baseball Team Rebranded as Crawmoms

'Moms Finally Getting Their Time Under the Lights

Hickory, NC- 'Dads are out, 'Moms are in.

The Hickory Baseball team announced in a press conference this morning that they are rebranding to the Hickory Crawmoms.

"After 25 seasons of being the Crawdads, we decided that it was time for a change," said Crawmoms General Manager Mark Seaman. "This change has been long overdue and we are excited to finally be making things right."

The Crawmoms revealed their new primary logo along with two secondary logos and a wordmark. Their new colors will be pink and a charcoal gray. The on-field hat will be charcoal with a pink brim and the primary logo is two claws holding a heart-shaped baseball. The logos and caps were designed by New Era's Maria Taczak. The home jersey will be light pink with the Crawmoms wordmark in silver with corresponding numbers.

Support has been flooding in from moms across the country following the announcement. "I cried tears of joy when I heard the news," said famous mom Marge Simpson. "I think it sends positive vibes across the community that we aren't just about minivans and the PTA."

Meanwhile dads didn't seemed quite as excited about the news. "Why is this necessary - said Peter Griffin. "It is widely known fact that moms are the better parent, the Crawdads were all we dads had left. How could they take this away from us -

The press conference was attended by Conrad and Candy the Crawdads. While Candy expressed enthusiasm at the announcement, Conrad could be seen shaking his head in disappointment. He had no comment on the rebrand.

You can pre-order Crawmoms gear by calling (828) 322-3000 or by visiting http://crawdads.milbstore.com/store.cfm'store_id=54.

The Crawmoms will open their season at L.P. Frans Stadium on April 12 th against the West Virginia Power.

For more information about the Crawmoms, including promotions, ticket books, and group outings please visit www.hickorycrawdads.com or contact the front office at (828) 322-3000.

