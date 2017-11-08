Hertzog Named USL All-League Second Team

News Release

Corey Hertzog named USL All-League Second TeamThe first player in club history to be named All-League multiple times

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds forward Corey Hertzog has been named to the USL All-League Second Team after a stellar campaign saw him tally a club-best 14 goals. Also a recipient in 2016, Hertzog is the first player in club history to be named All-League multiple times.

A consistent source of offensive fireworks for the Hounds attack, Hertzog upped his goal total from 2016 by one with 14 to finish eighth in the race for the Golden Boot. He added two assists to give him an even 30 points on the season - his second straight season hitting that mark - and paced the Hounds in shots (98) and shots on goal (45).

In his two years with the Hounds, Hertzog's 27 goals scored ranks third all-time in club history and the most scored by a Hounds player in the current era of the USL (since 2011). Additionally, his goal output from this past season is second to only Rob Vincent (18 | 2015) since 2013.

The Penn State product was consistently recognized by the league throughout 2017, earning Team of the Week honors on three separate occasions, including Player of the Week in late March. Hertzog has now earned All-League honors three times in his USL career - twice with the Hounds and once as a member of Wilmington Hammerheads FC in 2012.

For more information on the rest of the USL All-League teams for this season, visit USLsoccer.com .

Hounds History: All-League Recipients

2017

- Corey Hertzog (Second Team) 2016

- Corey Hertzog (Second Team) 2015

- Rob Vincent (First Team) | Kevin Kerr (Second Team) 2013

- Jose Angulo, Matt Dallman (First Team) | Andrew Marshall (Second Team) 2012

- Matt Kassell (Second Team) 2011

- Jason Yeisley (Second Team)

