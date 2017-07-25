Hernandez Homers, Marauders Take Series

News Release

BRADENTON, Fla. - Jan Hernandez belted his team-leading 13th home run of the season on Monday night, but the Bradenton Marauders surged for three runs in the bottom of the sixth to overtake Clearwater, 6-3 in the series finale.

Clearwater (52-47, 14-15) struck for a pair against Florida State League ERA-leader Pedro Vasquez (9-4) in the first inning, opening the ballgame with three consecutive hits. Wilson Garcia 's single to left-center scored Mark Laird to bump the Threshers ahead, and with one out Zach Green 's infield hit toward short plated Cornelius Randolph to make it 2-0.

Bradenton (56-41, 19-11) rallied back to tie it in the home half facing Ranger Suarez . After the Marauders loaded the bases with one out, Kevin Krause singled home two to knot the game up at two.

Suarez worked around a pair of base runners in the second, but Bradenton put the first two on to start the third.

With runners at first and second, Kevin Krause struck one well to deep right-center, and Laird came up with a diving catch to rob a run from Bradenton and keep the game tied at two. Suarez then induced a double off the bat of Christian Kelley to get out of the threat.

Jan Hernandez put Clearwater back on top in the fourth.

On a 2-2 pitch from Vasquez, Hernandez crushed one to left-center for his career-high 13th long ball of the season, pushing the Threshers back ahead 3-2.

The lead held into the sixth, before Ty Moore opened the frame with a double and scored on Kelley's single up the first base line that tied the game at three. Kelley was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double, but Bradenton tacked on two more runs in the inning on a Ke'Bryan Hayes double to go up 5-3.

Suarez (1-1) would be charged with four runs on 10 hits in his 5.1 innings, walking three and striking out one.

Krause struck again facing Tyler Gilbert in the seventh, knocking his seventh home run of the season to make it 6-3.

Clearwater will head home to Spectrum Field to open up a lengthy homestead, in which the Threshers will play 10 games in eight days. Tuesday features a doubleheader as the Threshers host the Daytona Tortugas, starting at 5 p.m.

Jacob Waguespack (6-4) will take the hill against Ty Boyles (2-4) in game one, while Harold Arauz (3-1) will start for Clearwater in game two. The games will be broadcast live on threshersbaseball.com starting at 4:45 p.m.

