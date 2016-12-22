Here's How Tucson Roadrunner Craig Cunningham Was Saved from Sudden Death
December 22, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Craig Cunningham lies in his hospital bed at Banner-University Medical Center on Monday night facing an uncertain future, staring up at the fire alarm high above his bed.
He nods toward it.
"The only thing I remember from being sick was that fire alarm right there," says the 26-year-old Tucson Roadrunners team captain, hooked to a heart monitor, wires tangled in every direction. "I thought it was a spaceship or something."
He is surrounded by family and friends. Cunningham is quiet but attentive. Beeps break up the silence.
Read the Full Article at Tucson.com
