Here's How Tucson Roadrunner Craig Cunningham Was Saved from Sudden Death

December 22, 2016





Craig Cunningham lies in his hospital bed at Banner-University Medical Center on Monday night facing an uncertain future, staring up at the fire alarm high above his bed.

He nods toward it.

"The only thing I remember from being sick was that fire alarm right there," says the 26-year-old Tucson Roadrunners team captain, hooked to a heart monitor, wires tangled in every direction. "I thought it was a spaceship or something."

He is surrounded by family and friends. Cunningham is quiet but attentive. Beeps break up the silence.

