Hens Take Finale with 4-0 Shutout of Indians

After three silent innings, offense came around in the fourth thanks to Efren Navarro . The first baseman worked a 2-2 count on Indians starter Nick Kingham before sending a liner out to deep right. The ball hooked just inside the right field foul pole good for a solo home run. His fifth homer of the season, the round-tripper adds to Navarro's recent tear.

Toledo's arm, Drew VerHagen, worked out of a tight jam when Indianapolis tried to answer back in their half of the fourth. With one down, Joey Terdoslavich walked. Danny Ortiz doubled into right field, but a good relay by Jason Krizan held Terdoslavich at third. VerHagen got Jason Rogers to ground to third where Michael Almanzar, who was playing in, caught Terdoslavich in rundown for the second out. VerHagen ended the inning by inducing a weak groundout off the bat of Erich Weiss .

VerHagen finished the day with 5.2 innings of shutout ball, striking out three and walking three while giving up just three hits.

Bryan Holaday doubled to begin the fifth, but it looked like he would be stranded when Kingham got Argenis Diaz and Omar Infante to ground out back-to-back. Brendan Ryan, however, brought both himself and Holaday around with a 3-2, two-run laser over the fence in left. With just two home runs since 2014, Ryan his now homered three times this season.

Infante got on base and came around to score in the seventh with a two-out single that knocked Kingham out of the game. Brett McKinney relieved him and walked Ryan before giving up an RBI single to Matt den Dekker that made it 4-0.

Bullpen work was solid for the Hens on Wednesday, with three Hens relievers recording 3.1 innings of two-hit ball.

The Hens now travel to Columbus for their first action with the Clippers this year. First pitch Thursday is at 7:05 p.m.

