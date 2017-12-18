Henry\\"s Two Points Power Beast over Gladiators

News Release

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Marcus Hogberg made 29 saves and Jordan Henry had a goal and two points as the Brampton Beast defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The Brampton Beast welcomed the Atlanta Gladiators to the Powerade Centre for a Sunday showdown. Both clubs have only met once before and that was back in the 2015-16 season.

It was a fast paced first period that saw both teams trade a bevy of hits and scoring chances.

It was the Gladiators that struck first as Darby Llewellyn converted a slick pass from Alex Carrier at 13:56. The Beast would head to the first intermission down 1-0 and trailing in shots by a 14-12 count.

Brampton wouldn't be down for long in the second period. David Vallorani made sure of that and stole the puck and sniped his third of the season over the glove of Matt O'Connor less than a minute into the frame.

Not long after it was Brandon MacLean's turn to find twine. Jordan Henry sent a pass to Paul Cianfrini who sent the puck on net. Everyone paused except for MacLean who located the rebound and shovelled it into the back of the net for a 2-1 Beast lead at 3:02.

It was an exciting rest of the second as both clubs got a little chippy and traded some big hits and scoring chances. Brampton would head to the locker room up 2-1 and ahead in the shots department by a count of 28-18.

Brampton would add to their lead in the third courtesy of big defenseman Henry. He received a nice pass from Alex Foster and strolled down main street before snapping the puck home from the slot at 6:31.

Atlanta tried to mount a comeback, but the Beast were able to play some excellent defensive hockey and secure themselves their second win in a row. Marcus Hogberg finished with 29 saves and his fifth win of the season.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) #31 Hogberg (BRA) 2) #17 MacLean (BRA) 1) #25 Henry (BRA). Brampton and Atlanta were both perfect on the penalty kill. The win over Atlanta was the last home game of 2017. The Beast will now start a seven game road trip that will begin with two games in Wheeling on the December 22nd and 23rd .

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) #31 Hogberg (BRA) 2) #17 MacLean (BRA) 1) #25 Henry (BRA). Brampton and Atlanta were both perfect on the penalty kill. The win over Atlanta was the last home game of 2017. The Beast will now start a seven game road trip that will begin with two games in Wheeling on the December 22nd and 23rd .

