Henegar's Late Winner Seals Wings' Fifth Straight Victory

January 29, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI- Scott Henegar's timely tally late in the third period helped the Kalamazoo Wings withstand a comeback bid by the Wheeling Nailers during a 5-4 victory on Sunday afternoon at Wings Event Center.

Taking advantage of a tired Nailers team who were playing their fourth game in five days, Kalamazoo came storming out of the opening faceoff with an energy that couldn't be matched. Seven minutes in, the Wings sped ahead on a two-on-one, where Peter Schneider fired a pass along to Lane Scheidl for a wide-open tap in.

With time winding down in the first period and killing a penalty, Kalamazoo turned a blocked shot into another odd-man rush down the ice. As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Justin Taylor fired a low shot that was kicked away by Wheeling's Doug Carr and onto the tape of Tyler Biggs for an easy put back goal.

Early in the second period, Wheeling came to life and took over the pace of play. Tyler Currier found a soft spot in the Wings defense and fired a one-time feed from Garrett Meurs past Nick Riopel.

During the middle stages of the second and leading by a goal, Kalamazoo padded their advantage moments after the expiration of a power play. Taylor settled the puck behind the Nailers' goal and slid it in front to Blake Kessel, who walked in to wire a one-timer into the net.

Less than a minute later, Wheeling clawed back to within a goal of Kalamazoo. Gage Quinney corralled the puck and wrapped it around the net, tucking it inside the post and sending the game into the intermission with a 3-2 score.

It took only 41 seconds in the third for Kalamazoo to get back on the board, as Scheidl netted his second of the game and gave Kalamazoo their third two-goal lead of the night. Kyle Blaney shielded the puck from a defender and pushed a tape-to-tape feed along for Scheidl, who found the top corner of the goal for his 16th of the season.

Wheeling upped their attack as the period progressed and tallied two goals in two minutes to tie things up at four. Andrew Ammon tapped home a backdoor feed at the 11:30 mark of the third period, and Garret Meurs' 14th of the year knotted the game with less than seven minutes remaining.

With the game stuck in a 4-4 stalemate, rookie Henegar cracked it open with his quick-strike marker with less than five minutes on the clock. Biggs pulled the faceoff straight back to Henegar, who fired a wrist shot that zipped past the glove of Carr. The goal was the eventual game winner, as the Wings earned their fifth straight victory.

Next: Kalamazoo vs. Wheeling Nailers- Friday, January 3, 7:00 p.m., Wings Event Center.

Broadcast information: Friday's game will air on AM 1660 The Fan in Kalamazoo or online at www.1660thefan.com/listen-live.

Notes: Kalamazoo went 9-1-1 in January... Taylor has points in six straight...Biggs's shorthanded goal was the seventh of the season for the Wings... Kalamazoo have won a season-high five straight games... Kalamazoo are 11-2-4 in one-goal games this season...Riopel has won three of his last four decisions... Kalamazoo and Wheeling have each won 23 games in the all-time series.

Stats: http://www.echl.com/game-summary?game_id14375

Single-game tickets are on sale! Tickets start as low as $10 and can be purchased at www.kwings.com/tickets/schedule or at the Wings Event Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.