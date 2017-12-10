Helgesen, Melancon Score as Admirals Fall 5-2

News Release

NORFOLK, VA.- The Admirals had their three-game winning streak stopped Friday night in Manchester as they fell to the Monarchs 5-2.

A first period assist give Darik Angeli nine points (3g, 6a) in his last six games. Newcomers Don Olivieri and Max Cook have points in back-to-back games as well as defenseman Michael Young.

Kenton Helgesen got things started just under three minutes into the opening frame. Manchester's Charles Williams got a piece of Michael Young's shot from the left point, but Helgesen was parked in front and jammed home the rebound, giving Norfolk a 1-0 lead. Ten minutes later the Monarchs drew even. Sam Kurker beat the defenseman wide and cut across the net mouth from the left wall just tucking the puck past Jamie Murray in the Norfolk cage. Kurker helped the Monarchs take a lead just about three minutes later. Walking down from the right circle the forward put a shot on net that was redirected by Matt Buckles at the last minute and past Murray to give the Monarchs a 2-1 lead.

Norfolk was unable to capitalize on a five-on-three early in the second, however the Admirals used the momentum to tie the game at 2-2. Shortly after the power play ended TJ Melancon walked in from the right point and unleashed a slap shot that beat Williams near side, tying the game at 2-2. The game stayed tied for the majority of the middle frame. With less than a minute left Sam Kurker picked up his second of the night, giving the Monarchs a 3-2 lead heading back into the locker room.

In the third period it was the Monarchs who struck first, pushing their lead to 4-2 less than a minute in. Matt Leitner stepped into the offensive zone on a two-on-one. Leitner took the initial shot but the rebound bounced back to him and the forward put the rebound past Murray just inside the far post. Manchester extended the lead once more before the game was over. Mikkel Aagaard got the puck in the high slot, spun around and simultaneously whipped a shot past Murray to give Manchester the final 5-2 lead, and cap off the scoring.

Jamie Murray made 38 saves in the loss, while Manchester's Charles Williams stopped 31 of 33 shots. Neither team was able to capitalize on the man-advantage going a combined 0-for-9.

Norfolk continues the three-in-three tomorrow night as they travel to Adirondack to take on the Thunder at 7:00pm EST.

