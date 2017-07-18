Helena Stops Losing Streak with 8-6 Win

News Release

OGDEN, UT - The Helena Brewers (13-15) took advantage of six errors by the Ogden Raptors (14-14) and used timely hitting to snap their four-game losing streak with an 8-6 win on Monday night at Lindquist Field.

The bats came alive for the Brewers in the third inning. Nick Roscetti and Dallas Carroll strung together back-to-back singles before Chad McClanahan blasted a three-run homer to the opposite field, the second of the season for the lefty, giving Helena a 3-0 lead. McClanahan finished the night 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored.

Facing Brewers ace Nelson Hernandez (4-0), the Raptors put two men on in the bottom of the third and used three straight base knocks to tie the game at 3-3.

The wheels came off the Raptors defensive wagon in the fifth and Helena pounced at the opportunity. Carroll doubled to start the inning and was driven in on a McClanahan single, giving the Brewers a 4-3 lead. McClanahan stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher Hendrik Clementia, putting another runner in scoring position. After Jay Feliciano walked and stole second, Jose Gomez reached on a fielding error by shortstop Ronny Brito, who also committed a throwing error that allowed McClanahan and Feliciano to score, extending the Helena lead to 6-3.

Ogden responded with a run in the fifth, but Hernandez stymied the rally, keeping the Raptors from doing any more damage in the inning. The 20-year-old Venezuelan hurled 5.0 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits while walk two and striking out three.

Helena countered the Raptors rally with another run in the sixth. With runners on the corners and two outs, reliever Francis Cespedes uncorked a wild pitch, bringing in the runner at third to push the Brewers back to a 7-4 lead.

Brewers reliever Rodrigo Benoit delivered 3.0 outstanding innings for his second hold of the season, allowing one unearned run off three hits while not walking a batter and striking out five.

With an 8-5 lead going to the bottom of the ninth, Helena turned to Parker Bean . The right-hander issued a lead off walk but struck out the next two batters. Ogden doubled to bring in a run and drew another walk, bringing the winning run to the plate. Bean struck him out to end the night, recording his fourth save of the season in the process.

The Brewers look for the series split with Ogden as they conclude a seven-game road trip on Tuesday night at Lindquist Field. Helena sends RHP Alec Bettinger (1-1, 5.91) to the mound against RHP Edwin Uceta (0-0, 2.45). First pitch is at 7:00 PM. The game can be heard locally on KCAP 95.9 FM/AM 950, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App.

