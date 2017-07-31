Helena Starts Second Half with big Victory

News Release

MISSOULA, MT - The Helena Brewers (16-23) started the second half of the Pioneer League season 1-0 after defeating the Missoula Osprey 8-1 on Sunday evening at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

As they had done the previous two games, the Brewers jumped out to an early lead. Nick Roscetti and Chad McClanahan singled to start the first inning before Payton Henry bounced into a 6-4-3 double play, moving the Roscetti to third. KJ Harrison singled the other way, bringing in Roscetti to give Helena a 1-0 lead.

The Brewers added a run in the third thanks to another hit from Roscetti. Antonio Pinero reached on a lead off walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch during the next at bat. Roscetti sliced a ball into right field, driving in Pinero and extending the Brewers lead to 2-0. Roscetti finished the night 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

With the help of the long ball, Helena widened the gap in the fourth inning. Jose Gomez drew a two-out walk bringing Pinero to the plate. Batting from the right side, the switch-hitting short stop sent a ball over the short right field wall, his first home run of his career, to push the lead to 4-0.

Starter Alec Bettinger (2-1) turned in his best outing of the season, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits while walking two and striking out one.

Missoula scored their lone run in the sixth inning without recording a hit. Keshawn Lynch reached on a two-base error, advanced to third on a fly out and scored on a groundout. The Osprey threatened again in the seventh, putting men on the corners with one-out, put reliever Michael Petersen struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

Helena put the game out of reach with a four-run top of the ninth. After McClanahan reached on an error, Henry and Harrison both singled, driving in a run. Yerald Martinez then launched a three-run home run, his sixth of the season, giving Helena an 8-1 lead. The win snapped the Brewers five-game losing streak.

The Brewers will have the next three days off for the All-Star Break before returning to action on August 3 in Grand Junction at 6:40 PM.

