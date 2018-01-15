Heeter Stops 41 as Solar Bears Defeat Stingrays 2-1

January 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears
News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears (17-17-4-1) got goals from Kale Kerbashian and Max Novak in the second period, and Cal Heeter turned in a 41-save performance as Orlando prevailed 2-1 over the South Carolina Stingrays (22-9-3-1) on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum
Orlando\'s win, in addition to Atlanta\'s victory over Greenville, means the Solar Bears are now in a three-way tie with the Gladiators and Swamp Rabbits for third in the South Division; Orlando is seeded fifth as a result of tiebreaking procedures.
SCORING SUMMARY: Orlando: Kale Kerbashian (Sam Jardine), Max Novak [PP] (Kerbashian, Hunter Fejes). Goaltender: Cal Heeter (41/42).
Greenville: Paul Geiger [PP] (Patrick Gaul, Hampus Gustafsson). Goaltender: Jeff Jakaitis (18/20).
ON THE SCORESHEET: Kale Kerbashian made his return to the lineup for Orlando after missing Friday\'s game, and opened the scoring at 2:22 of the second period to give the Solar Bears a 1-0 lead when he made his way behind the South Carolina net and snapped a wrap-around attempt over the shoulder of Jeff Jakaitis. Sam Jardine provided assists on both Kerbashian and Novak\'s goals. The defenseman now has a two-game point streak (1g-2a). Max Novak netted a power-play goal to make it 2-0 for Orlando at 6:28 of the second period. The forward got his 12th of the season when he grabbed a rebound in the slot and snapped a shot past the glove of Jakaitis. Hunter Fejes picked up an assist on Novak\'s goal. Cal Heeter picked up his 11th victory of the season with 41 saves on 42 shots against.
NOTABLES: The Solar Bears improved to 4-0-0-0 against the Stingrays this season; the two teams face off again on Jan. 26 at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Solar Bears went 1-for-6 on the power play and 7-for-8 on the penalty kill. Kerbashian led Orlando with four shots on goal. The Solar Bears return home on Saturday, Jan. 20 when they host the Florida Everblades for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Hunter Vision at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.
THREE STARS ~
1) Cal Heeter - ORL.
2) Paul Geiger - SC.
3) Sam Jardine - ORL.
About the Orlando Solar Bears: The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL\'s Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL\'s Toronto Marlies. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith\'s Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.
