Heeter Reassigned to Solar Bears by Marlies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Cal Heeter has been reassigned to the club by the Toronto Marlies, Orlando\'s American Hockey League affiliate.

Heeter, 29, was recalled by Toronto yesterday and backed up Calvin Pickard as the Marlies earned a 5-2 win over the Laval Rocket. He has compiled a 7-5-0 record in 17 appearances with Orlando this season to go along with a 3.17 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage.

Orlando has also released emergency backup goaltender Michael McDonald.

Additionally, the Solar Bears have placed defenseman Aleksandr Mikulovich on reserve and activated forward Kyle Rankin from reserve.

Orlando continues its season-high 10-game road trip tonight, when the team takes on the Fort Wayne Komets at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 5 p.m.

The Solar Bears return home to face the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

