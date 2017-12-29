Heeter, King Recalled by Marlies

News Release

Cleland reassigned to Reading

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Cal Heeter and rookie defensemen Jeff King have been recalled by Orlando\'s American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. Additionally, rookie defenseman Matias Cleland has been reassigned by the Marlies to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Heeter, 29, has appeared in 21 games with Orlando this season and has gone 8-7-3 with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

King, 21, has recorded six points (2g-4a) and four penalty minutes in 24 games with the Solar Bears this season.

Cleland, 23, had registered three points (1g-2a) and 20 penalty minutes in 23 games with Orlando this season.

In addition to these transactions, Orlando has also added Curtis Amado as an emergency backup goaltender.

