Heeter, King Recalled by Marlies

December 29, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears
News Release
Cleland reassigned to Reading
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Cal Heeter and rookie defensemen Jeff King have been recalled by Orlando\'s American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. Additionally, rookie defenseman Matias Cleland has been reassigned by the Marlies to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Heeter, 29, has appeared in 21 games with Orlando this season and has gone 8-7-3 with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.
King, 21, has recorded six points (2g-4a) and four penalty minutes in 24 games with the Solar Bears this season.
Cleland, 23, had registered three points (1g-2a) and 20 penalty minutes in 23 games with Orlando this season.
In addition to these transactions, Orlando has also added Curtis Amado as an emergency backup goaltender.
The Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades tonight in a Wawa Sunshine Cup Series game at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m. Fans can CLICK HERE to take advantage of buy-one-get-one tickets for tonight\'s game as part of our Coors Light Countdown to New Year\'s. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.
About the Orlando Solar Bears:
The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL\'s Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL\'s Toronto Marlies. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith\'s Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.
Fighting Four Packs, presented by CenturyLink, are now available for purchase! Pick four games and get gift certificates to Sonny\'s BBQ, Dick\'s Sporting Goods, QDOBA Mexican Eats and a FREE center ice ticket to our Hockey Fights Cancer Night game on Saturday, Feb. 17! Packs start as low as $64 and include $68 in FREE gifts ! Click here or call (407) 951-8200 for more information.
Officially licensed Orlando Solar Bears replica team jerseys, apparel, and headwear can be purchased online at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 29, 2017
- Nailers at Komets Game Day Snap Shot, December 29 - Wheeling Nailers
- Heeter, King Recalled by Marlies - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers Loan Adam Morrison to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wheeling Nailers
- Dziurzynski, Collins Lead Rally as Fuel Upend Wings in Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Fournier Scores Twice as Beast Snare Victory over Swamp Rabbits - Brampton Beast
- Woody Hudson and Jeff Kubiak score for Worcester in road loss - Worcester Railers HC
- Wings Run out of Gas against Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Six Royals score, Willows nets three points - Reading Royals
- VANNELLI REASSIGNED TO SAN ANTONIO - Tulsa Oilers
- Roster Moves - G Muse is back, team inks D Boyle, D Comrie signs PTO with Utica - Reading Royals
- Royals Announce Four Roster Moves - Reading Royals
- Holiday gifts continue with $5 Green Zone tickets and APHILLYation night - Reading Royals
- MAVERICKS COME BACK THREE TIMES TO FINISH OFF OILERS - Tulsa Oilers
- FUEL COME UP EMPTY IN TOLEDO - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Freeze Monarchs - Manchester Monarchs
- Outstanding Ouellette Leads 'Blades Past Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Mallards Team with Falbo Bros Pizza for Report Card Night - Quad City Mallards
- Mallards Weekly - Quad City Mallards
- IceHogs Call for Matt Tomkins - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Acquires Dufour from Brampton - Wichita Thunder