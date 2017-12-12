Heather Luna Named New Pacifics Assistant General Manager

News Release

San Rafael, CA - The San Rafael Pacifics of the independent Pacific Association announced the hiring of Heather Luna as their Assistant General Manager.

Luna joins the Pacifics from previous operational roles for Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara and Super Bowl 51 in Houston.

"When I think of my career, I strive for progression; progression that fills the gaps of skills that will improve my experience and knowledge in managing and operating professional sports organizations." Luna said. "I'm so excited to join the Pacifics for that reason. I expect to grow personally and professionally working with this great management team and ownership group."

As Assistant General Manager, Luna will assist with baseball operations, sponsorship sales, community relations, marketing and host family relations. Additionally, she will assist in facilitating the Pacifics internship program.

"We're excited to have Heather join our team," said Pacifics President and General Manager Mike Shapiro. "She brings us a wealth of operational experience and true passion for developing engaging fan experiences, which is what we're all about."

Born and raised in Napa, Luna completed her undergraduate work at Sonoma State University and completed her Masters in Sport Management at the University of San Francisco. She brings sport operational experience from AEG, the Oakland Raiders, SF Bay Area Super Bowl and Houston Super Bowl Host Committees.

Luna succeeds Megan Castellucci in the Pacifics AGM role. Castellucci, a Napa resident, was recently named Assistant General Manager of the expansion Napa Silverados.

"Megan did an outstanding job for us and we'll dearly miss her around here on a day-to-day basis," said Shapiro. "The good news is she's staying in the league and will bring a lot of experience to helping launch the new Napa team. I couldn't be happier for her and am excited that Napa will have someone on board with her operational knowledge."

