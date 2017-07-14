Heath Plays Hero in Walk-Off Win

News Release

Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (50-41/11-10) stunned the Lynchburg Hillcats (53-37/13-8) with another walk-off win, rallying for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to snatch a 6-5 victory Thursday night at Frawley Stadium. Nate Esposito tied the game with an RBI single up the middle before Nick Heath singled to left to score pinch-runner Jose Sanchez from third base to cap the thrilling win. It marked the second time this season the Rocks have posted back-to-back walk-off wins and remarkably have won 15 of their last 17 one-run games.

For the second straight night, the Blue Rocks rallied in the ninth inning. Roman Collins and Chase Vallot ripped a pair of singles before Esposito singled up the middle to plate Collins to tie the game 5-5. After a sacrifice bunt moved runners to second and third, Heath delivered with a base hit to shallow left field. However, on the play, Sanchez slid home well late of the throw, but Lynchburg's catcher Martin Cervenka bobbled the baseball and never applied the tag to Sanchez, resulting in the exciting one-run victory for the Blue Crew.

In the top of the eighth inning, with one out and the bases loaded, Jodd Carter drew a bases loaded walk to push the go-ahead run across for the Hillcats to make it a 5-4 ballgame. The Hillcats offense scored early in the ballgame as well. In the first inning, Gavin Collins lofted a sacrifice fly to make it an early 1-0 deficit for Wilmington. The Lynchburg continued to get to starter Scott Blewett, striking for a single tally in the second on an RBI double by Carter before Lynchburg added two more runs in the third inning on a wild pitch and RBI groundout to make it a 4-0 hole for the Blue Rocks.

After going down quietly in their first look at Lynchburg starter Shane Bieber, the Rocks were able to get to the righty in the fourth inning. The Blue Rocks exploded for four runs on five hits and sent eight batters to the plate. After three straight hits by D.J. Burt, Heath, and Brandon Downes loaded the bases, Chris DeVito lofted a sacrifice fly to get the Blue Crew on the board 4-1. Wander Franco and Collins each followed with RBI singles to make it a 4-3 ballgame before Vallot tied the game up on a fielder's choice.

Wilmington continues the series with Lynhcburg on Friday, July 14. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with RHP Jared Ruxer (4-3, 3.07 ERA) making the start for the Blue Rocks while RHP Aaron Civale (5-2, 2.36 ERA) climbs the mound for the Hillcats. Fans can listen to the game with Matt Janus and Cory Nidoh on 89.7 WGLS-FM.

