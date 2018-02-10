Heat Visit Frigid Grand Rapids Tonight at 4PM Pacific

February 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Saturday, February 10, 2018

Arena: Van Andel Arena

Date: February 10, 2018

Time: 4:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: AHL Live, Spreaker and iHeartRadio at 3:45 p.m. PST

LEADING SCORER: STOCKTON: LW Andrew Mangiapane (31GP 16-19-35)

GRAND RAPIDS: LW Matt Puempel (42GP 19-25-41)

For the live, in-game tweets, follow @AHLHeat. Stay tuned at the end of the game for the Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game with your chance to win an autographed puck from Rod Pelley.

TONIGHT

Stockton heads to Grand Rapids for just the second ever meeting between the clubs at Van Andel Arena. The last meeting between these clubs in this building was January 28, 2017 where the Griffins snuck by the Heat with a 2-1 win with just 2:51 remaining in the game.

This is just the fourth-ever meeting between the two clubs and last meeting of the season

LAST TIME VS. GRAND RAPIDS

The two clubs met in just Stockton's third game of the year where the Heat were able to come away with a 4-0 win. Mark Jankowski, Hunter Shinkaruk, Oliver Kylington and Emile Poirier all recorded goals for the Heat while David Rittich stopped 36 shots en route to his sixth shutout of his AHL career.

However, much has changed since then, and right now, Grand Rapids is very hot, with four-straight wins and are 7-2-0-1 in their last 10 games.

WHO TO WATCH

Call it a hunch but tonight we want to keep an eye on defenseman Colby Robak as the Heat look to take their second game of the year against Grand Rapids.

Robak has been pretty solid in his last stretch of games, with a goal and 2 assists in his last three games, and with Cody Goloubef in the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the importance of Robak is even more magnified, providing a calming presence on the blueline and the occasional point.

Look for Robak to once again chip in offensively should the Heat be able to get past Grand Rapids for a second time this season.

PARS FOR THE WIN

Heat rookie goalie Tyler Parsons recorded his first AHL win in the Heat's last game, stopping 32 shots in a 4-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda at the SAP Center.

When you count Parsons' time coming into the game in relief of Jon Gillies a day before his first win, Parsons stopped 41 of 43 shots for a 1.21 GAA and 0.953 SV% in his two appearances for the Heat last weekend.

HEAT DEFENDERS RANK AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS

Defensemen Tyler Wotherspoon and Rasmus Andersson aren't just a defensive pair for the Heat, they also rank among the AHL leaders among defensemen.

The two defensemen, who both have recorded 4 goals and 22 assists for 26 points, are tied for seventh among league defenders in points and are also tied third among defensemen with 22 assists.

Wotherspoon is also plus-21 and ranks tied for sixth among defenders, while Andersson's plus-16 is tied for 13th among AHL defensemen.

GLASS HITS 700/CRAMAROSSA 200

Provided they are in the lineup tonight, both Tanner Glass and Joseph Cramarossa will hit games played milestones.

While Glass celebrated 700 professional games back in December when you count his European pro experience during the 2012 NHL Lockout in Slovakia, but tonight would be his 700th pro game in North America, having played 518 NHL games with the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers and Calgary Flames to go along with 181 AHL games with Rochester, Hartford and Stockton.

Along with Glass, Joseph Cramarossa will hit his 200th AHL game tonight, having played for Norfolk, San Diego and Stockton.

LOMBERG GETS HIS FIRST NHL POINT

Ryan Lomberg joined an exclusive group of players when he made his debut for the Flames on Jan. 25 @ EDM. Last night in his third NHL game, recorded his first NHL point with a terrific saucer pass to Curtis Lazar, who finished the partial breakaway tapping one past the Rangers goalie and in.

INTERESTING FACT

Stockton is 1-2-0-0 this season against the Central Division teams, beating Grand Rapids and falling to Manitoba twice at home. In total, the Heat are 8-6-0-0 all-time against the Central Division teams.

