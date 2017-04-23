Heat Steal Home Ice Advantage with 6-4 Win in Game 2

News Release

San Jose, Calif. - The Stockton Heat earned their first-ever Calder Cup Playoff win and steal home-ice advantage from the San Jose Barracuda with a 6-4 win at the SAP Center Sunday evening. Stockton got off to a hot start, netting four goals in the first period, but after surrendering three goals to the Barracuda it would be Hunter Shinkaruk that scored the fifth and eventual game-winning goal for the Heat towards the end of the second period. A final sequence in which captain Mike Angelidis blocked a point shot that led to a Linden Vey empty netter would seal the win for the Heat. Stockton will now head home to Stockton Arena, where they\'ll host games 3 and 4, as they look to take advantage of home-ice, beginning Friday at 7:00PM.

OFFICIAL BOX SCORE HIGHLIGHTS

SERIES GAME-BY-GAME Pacific Division Semifinals Game 1 - Stockton at San Jose - L 0-4 Game 2 - Stockton at San Jose - W 6-4 Game 3 - Stockton vs. San Jose - Friday, April 28 at 7:00PM Game 4 - Stockton vs. San Jose - Sunday, April 30 at 4:00PM Game 5* - Stockton at San Jose - Tuesday, May 2 at 7:00PM *If necessary

SCORING SUMMARY 1st Period HEAT GOAL: F Mark Jankowski (1) shot on the rush gets through the defender and slips underneath the goaltender (unassisted), 1:30 HEAT GOAL: F Austin Carroll (1) give-and-go in the corner leads to a shot from the slot that beats the goaltender blocker side (Aagaard assist), 12:22 HEAT GOAL: F Linden Vey (1) shot from the nearside faceoff circle gets past a screen in front and goes past the goaltender short side (Kostka, Jankowski assists), 16:23 (PP) HEAT GOAL: F Garnet Hathaway (1) partial breakaway leads to a forehand-backhand move that beats the goaltender blocker side (Kulak, Angelidis assists), 17:07 Shots: STK - 9 | SJ - 15

2nd Period San Jose goal: D Joakim Ryan (1) shot from the top of the nearside faceoff circle makes its way through traffic and goes high short side past the goaltender (Bergman, Labanc assists), 6:12 (PP) San Jose goal: F John McCarthy (1) shot from the slot gets through a screen and trickles over the goal line behind the goaltender (Goodrow, Carpenter assists), 7:31 San Jose goal: D Joakim Ryan (2) shot on the rush from the nearside faceoff circle beats the goaltender five-hole (DeSimone, Carpenter assists), 11:02 HEAT GOAL: F Hunter Shinkaruk (1) shot from near circle chipped past the goaltender\'s blocker side (Jankowski, Hathaway assists), 17:43 Shots: STK - 5 | SJ - 9

3rd Period San Jose goal: F Buddy Robinson (1) shot on a breakaway beat the goaltender blocker side (Carpenter assist), 16:19 (SH) HEAT GOAL: F Linden Vey (2) clearing attempt from the blueline goes down the ice and into the empty net (Mangiapane assist), 18:55 (EN) Shots: STK - 6 | SJ - 8

GOALIES W: David Rittich (12 shots, 11 saves) Jon Gillies (20 shots, 17 saves) replaced by Rittich in the second period L: Troy Grosenick (19 shots, 14 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS Three Stars: 1- Mark Jankowski (1 goal, 2 assists) 2- Joakim Ryan (2 goals) 3- Garnet Hathaway (1 goal, 1 assist) Final Shots: STK - 20 | SJ - 32 Power Plays: STK - 1/6 | SJ - 1/7 Mark Jankowski (1 goal, 2 assists) scores the first-ever Calder Cup Playoffs goal in Heat team-history Jankowski also records his first Calder Cup Playoffs multi-point game Jankowski now has 5 goals and 4 assists in games that follow Heat shutout losses in the regular season and postseason this year Garnet Hathaway (1 goal, 1 assist) scores his first Calder Cup Playoffs goal and earns his first Calder Cup Playoffs multi-point game Austin Carroll (1 goal) scores his first Calder Cup Playoffs goal Hunter Shinkaruk (1 goal) scores his fifth career Calder Cup Playoffs goal Linden Vey (2 goals) now has six career Calder Cup Playoff goals Mikkel Aagaard (1 assist), Andrew Mangiapane (1 assist) and Brett Kulak (1 assist) all earn their first career Calder Cup Playoffs point Stockton\'s six goals is tied for the most goals in a single Calder Cup Playoff game this postseason (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Toronto also have scored six in a single game)

QUOTES "It was definitely a little crazy. It was probably crazier than we would have hoped. There\'s definitely some things that we can take from that to improve on. There\'s some things we have to clean up a little bit, but overall, we got the win and that\'s all that matters. Obviously, going down two in a five-game series is huge. For us to get the win and split at their ice and go back to Stockton, that\'s a big game for us." - Mark Jankowski on taking the home ice away and learning as the series continues.

"The key is we have to get in front of their goalie. [Troy Grosenick] is a great goalie. He\'s proven himself. We have to make sure to get pucks on net and create traffic. I think he\'s one of those guys who can make big saves and he\'s gotten them in first place. They\'re a good team and we have to make sure we get ugly goals and get pucks on net." - Mike Angelidis on the keys to beating San Jose netminder.

"We have to go home and take advantage of home ice there. Going back home to Stockton, we have great fans, and just play our game at home. Right now, it\'s a close rivalry and going back home is going to be a battle. We get home advantage, but I think it\'s going to be a battle no matter what. They\'re going to play their game and we have to be ready." - Angelidis on the series shifting back to Stockton tied. "[San Jose] was coming back in the game and I just got the puck in the slot and found some net. That was huge for the guys to get that two-goal lead back. It gave us some confidence that this is our game. We\'re going to try and cut down the ups-and-downs the next game, but I was lucky enough to help out the guys." - Hunter Shinkaruk on his game-winning goal in the second. "It was a strange game, but we needed the win. It wasn\'t do-or-die yet for us, but that was an important game for us to try and get the split. We found a way. There were a lot of different things that were going on in that game from the goals to the penalties to the different situations, but we found a way. I can say I was real proud of a lot of our players in regards to the shot blocks tonight. We had some guys that sacrificed a lot tonight. It was a big win for us." - Head Coach Ryan Huska on the importance of the win and what it took. "The puck went in for us. In the first period on Friday night, we had some chances, but [Troy] Grosenick made some saves. Tonight, they went in for us. Really, when it comes down to it, I thought they had the better start than we did tonight, but we found a way to score and that really is the difference." - Coach Huska on the differences between games 1 and 2. "I don\'t think it gets enough play or talk. Guys that are willing to do that for their teammates. There\'s a lot of guys that can shoot the puck real hard and they know when they\'re blocking shots, it\'s going to hurt and they continually do that over and over. Some of the shot blocks tonight were perfectly timed and they consistently did it. Those are three guys [Mike Angelidis, Brandon Bollig, and Garnet Hathaway], but there\'s so many more tonight that were a part of it. From our defensemen in front of the net, Keith Aulie and [Tyler Wotherspoon]. Really, everybody did a good job of putting themselves in the way of a lot of shots tonight." - Coach Huska on the importance of blocking shots in game two. NEXT HOME GAMES STOCKTON HEAT vs. San Jose Barracuda Pacific Division Semifinals - Game 3 April 28 @ Stockton Arena First 2,500 fans receive a Heat Rally Towel courtesy of Chase Chevrolet Doors @ 6:00 p.m., Puck drop @ 7:00 p.m. STOCKTON HEAT vs. San Jose Barracuda Pacific Division Semifinals - Game 4 April 30 @ Stockton Arena First 2,500 fans receive a Heat Rally Towel courtesy of Stockton Metropolitan Airport Doors @ 3:00 p.m., Puck drop @ 4:00 p.m.

