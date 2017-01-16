Heat Return to the Friendly Confines of Stockton Arena This Week

Stockton looks to continue their strong play on home ice when they open up a three-game homestand starting Friday

Records Last Week's Record: 0-3-0-0, 0 points Overall Record: 18-12-3-1, 0.588 Points Percentage, 4th in the Pacific Division

Last Week's Results Jan. 11 - Stockton Heat 3 at San Diego 5 Jan. 13 - Stockton Heat 2 at Bakersfield 5 Jan. 14 - Stockton Heat 0 at San Jose 2

Keith Aulie was officially signed to a deal with the Heat on Wednesday after starting the season on two pro tryout contracts, one with the Cleveland Monsters and the other with the Stockton Heat (PHOTO BY JACK LIMA) This Week's Schedule Fri. Jan. 13 - Stockton Heat vs. Bakersfield Condors - Stockton Arena (7:30 p.m.) Sat. Jan. 14 - Stockton Heat vs. Bakersfield Condors - Stockton Arena (7:30 p.m.)

Recent Transactions 1/11 - Ryan Culkin assigned to Adirondack Thunder from the Stockton Heat by the Calgary Flames 1/11 - Keith Aulie signed to an AHL contract with the Stockton Heat 1/9 - Brett Kulak recalled from the Stockton Heat to the Calgary Flames 1/9 - Tyler Wotherspoon assigned to the Stockton Heat from the Calgary Flames

Team Leaders Goals: Morgan Klimchuk with 12 Assists: Linden Vey with 17 Points: Linden Vey and Mark Jankowski with 25 PIMs: Ryan Lomberg with 82 PIMS Wins: Jon Gillies with 10 Losses: Jon Gillies with 7 GAA: David Rittich with 2.04 (Among Heat Goalies who've played 720 minutes or more) SV%: David Rittich with 0.929 (Among Heat Goalies who've played 720 minutes or more)

Team Stats Goals For: Week: 5 | Overall: 109 Goals Against: Week: 12 | Overall: 95 Power Play: 25-143 (17.5%), 13th in AHL Penalty Kill: 132-159 (83.0%), T-12th in AHL

Records vs. Opponents Pacific Division Bakersfield (1-2-0-0) Ontario (2-2-1-0) San Antonio (1-1-0-0) San Diego (6-1-0-1) San Jose (2-2-1-0) Texas (1-0-0-0) Tucson (2-4-1-0) TOTALS vs. PACIFIC: (15-12-3-1)

Jamie Devane has been doing a lot of this above...celebrating goals, as he's averaging almost a point every other game. He's just two points away from his career high in points and 2 goals away from his career high in goals, both established last season with the Milwaukee Admirals (PHOTO BY JACK LIMA). Central Division: Charlotte (2-0-0-0) Grand Rapids (0-0-0-0) Milwaukee (1-0-0-0) TOTALS vs. CENTRAL: (3-0-0-0)

Calgary Flames (NHL) Record Last Week: 1-2-1, 3 points Record Overall: 23-20-3, 46 points, 4th in Pacific Division This Week's Schedule: Tue. Jan. 17 - Flames vs. Florida (6:00 p.m. PST) Thr. Jan. 19 - Flames vs. Nashville (6:00 p.m. PST) Sat. Jan. 21 - Flames vs. Edmonton (7:00 p.m. PST)

Adirondack Thunder (ECHL) Record Last Week: 1-1-1, 3 points Record Overall: 16-10-5, 37 points, 4th in East Division This Week's Schedule: Mon. Jan. 16 - Thunder vs. Manchester (12:00 p.m. PST) Fri. Jan. 20 - Thunder at Reading (4:00 p.m. PST) Sat. Jan. 21 - Thunder at Norfolk (4:15 p.m. PST)

David Rittich is one of the top goaltenders in the AHL this season, ranking in the top three of goals-against-average, save-percentage and shutouts (PHOTO BY MARK NESSIA). News and Notes

David Rittich ranks third among goalies who've played 720 minutes or more in the AHL with a 2.04 goals-against average He also is second in the league in shutouts with 4 (most all-time in Heat team history and in one season) Rittich ranks tied for third in the AHL with a 0.929 save-percentage Mark Jankowski is tied for seventh in the AHL among rookie scorers with 25 points Andrew Mangiapane is tied 14th in the AHL among rookie scorers with 22 points He's tied second in the AHL among rookies with 6 power-play goals Ryan Lomberg is tied for the lead among rookie skaters with 82 PIMS Rasmus Andersson is second among rookie skaters with a plus-18 rating It's also tied with Tyler Wotherspoon for the second best plus-minus among AHL defenseman, which is also tied for fourth among all AHL skaters Jamie Devane has 7 points in his last 11 games (3-4-7) and has tied his career long of a three-game points streak twice this year Devane is two points shy of tying his career high of 11 points established last year with the Milwaukee Admirals Stockton averages the sixth most penalty minutes per game in the league with 16.50 minutes in the box The Heat have allowed 6 shorthanded goals this season, tied for the fourth most in the AHL Stockton averages 3.21 goals per game (10th in the AHL) and 2.79 goals against per game (10th in the AHL) The Heat haven't scored a power-play goal since the second period of the game on New Year's Eve in Ontario, going without a power-play goal in five-straight games to start 2017 Stockton was shutout for the first time all season on Saturday in San Jose in Game #34. Last season they were shutout four times, and when compared to last season, the Heat with the coming during Game #8 and second coming on Game #32. Stockton surrendered a tied-season high 9 power plays to San Diego on Wednesday, which has now occurred twice this season The Heat were also the beneficiary of 8 power-play chances on Saturday in San Jose, tied for the season high which has now occurred twice They also gave up just one power-play chances on Friday in Bakersfield, tied for the fewest amount of chances surrendered this season The Heat have gone winless on the road in their last six games which is now tied for the longest such streak by the Heat all-time (0-4-2-0 in their last six road games dating back to December 20) Last year the Heat with 0-6-0-0 on the road from February 5, 2016 to March 4, 2016. The three-game losing streak the Heat find themselves on is the longest of the year Saturday's loss in San Jose was just the second time the Heat fell on a Saturday game this year (8-2-1-0) with both losses coming on the road Stockton is plus-14 in goals differential this year going plus-13 in the first period (40-27), plus-12 in the second period (38-26) but minus-9 in the third period (29-38) Eight of the 12 goals against the Heat last week were scored in the third period (SD-3, BAK-3, SJ-2)

While Vey finds himself in an offensive slump, going 12 games without a goal, he is just two points shy of recording his 200th point in the AHL (PHOTO BY JACK LIMA). Approaching Milestones

Keith Aulie is 2 PIMS away from 200 in his AHL career Linden Vey is 2 points away from 200 in his AHL career Brandon Bollig is 4 PIMS away from 500 in his AHL career Hunter Shinkaruk is 5 assists from 50 in his AHL career Shinkaruk is also 5 points away from 100 in his AHL career Tyler Wotherspoon is 6 assists shy of 50 in his AHL career Emile Poirier is 8 points away from 100 in his AHL career Morgan Klimchuk is 8 games away from 100 in his AHL career Matt Bailey is 9 PIMS away from 100 in his AHL career Kenney Morrison is 12 games away from 100 in his AHL career Coach Ryan Huska is 15 wins away from 100 in his AHL career Recently Accomplished Milestones

Tyler Wotherspoon recorded his 50th career AHL point, an assist, on January 13 in Bakersfield Jamie Devane played his 200th AHL game on January 14th in San Jose Share this entry

