Heat Open up Weekend Series at Home against San Jose Starting Tonight

February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Friday, February 16, 2018

Arena: Stockton Arena

Date: February 16, 2018

Time: 7:00 p.m. (Doors 6:00 p.m.)

Broadcast: AHL Live, Spreaker and iHeartRadio at 6:45 p.m. PST

LEADING SCORER: STOCKTON: LW Andrew Mangiapane (33GP 18-20-38)

SAN JOSE: LW Adam Helewka (42GP 6-19-25)

TONIGHT

The Heat look to bounceback after a tough, controversial loss to the Milwaukee Admirals in tonight's rivalry matchup, the eighth meeting of the season, against the San Jose Barracuda. The Heat are 3-3-1-0 and have won two of the last meetings between the teams, but the lone loss was an Antonie Bibeau shutout on February 2.

While there are five meetings (counting tonight) against San Jose remaining on the schedule, all but one of those meetings will come at Stockton Arena.

LAST TIME VS. SAN JOSE

After being shutout by San Jose at Stockton Arena, the teams flipped over to the SAP Center in a home-and-home series. Stockton got on the board first with Austin Carroll walking a defenseman and finishing in tight with the deke.

While San Jose would respond, it'd be Heat forwards Emile Poirier and Morgan Klimchuk to get the advantage back and Marek Hrivik sealed the win with the empty netter. John McCarthy got one back in the final minute by Tyler Parsons earned his first AHL win stopping 32 in the 4-2 doubling up of San Jose.

WHO TO WATCH

Hard pressed to find anyone better on the Heat when it comes to the offense than number 26!

Andrew Mangiapane has been lights out all season, this is not a spoiler alert. He's been in the team lead of points since day one, and despite spending most of January in Calgary, he still managed to maintain his team lead in points. Last weekend, he was held pointless in Grand Rapids but exploded against Milwaukee to record his fourth, three-point night of the season and third multi-goal game with a pair of tallies and an assist.

In five games against San Jose this season, Mangiapane leads the Heat with 6 goals and 6 assists, a five-point cushion on the next most prolific scorer against San Jose in Rasmus Andersson.

After the performance he put on in Milwaukee, and knowing how prolific the forward has been scoring against San Jose (last two games vs. SJ he's had 4 goals and an assist), we like Andrew "Eat Bread" to gobble up the points and help the Heat get back in the win column tonight.

HEY NEW GUY

Stockton completed their second ever AHL trade, acquiring C Colin Smith on a Valentine's Day trade that sent Joseph Cramarossa to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Smith had 5 goals and 18 points for the Pens before the trade, and has played 314 AHL games with Lake Erie, San Antonio, Toronto, and WBS.

The Edmonton, AB native has played 7 of his games against Stockton and totalled 5 goals and 7 points. Against San Jose, Smith has played 5 games and has recorded 2 assists, but hasn't played the Barracuda since Feb. 13, 2016.

MASE ON THE CASE

With Mike Smith injured in Calgary, Jon Gillies joined the Flames, and so Mason McDonald earned the call-up to Stockton looking to get into his first AHL game of the season. McDonald has played 53 games in the ECHL with the Heat's ECHL affiliates the last two years, compiling a 23-21-6 record and has played in only one AHL game in his career, last season against Tucson in the season finale, where the Heat would fall in overtime.

In Kansas City this year, McDonald has a 10-12-1 record and had featured in two goalie fights this season, one back on December 1 vs. Joel Martin of the Kalamazoo Wings and one last Friday night against Toledo's Matej Machovsky. He's totaled 28 PIMS this season.

KICKSTART MY POWER PLAY

After a rough go for the power-play unit in the month of January going 3 for 38 (7.9%), the Heat are now 4 for 17 in February (23.5%) having scored two power-play goals in back-to-back games last weekend against Grand Rapids and Milwaukee.

OLYMPIC CHECK UP

Cody Goloubef and Team Canada beat Switzerland 5-1 to open the 2018 games with Goloubef recording a slashing minor. Next up for Team Canada is a game against former Heat defenseman Jakub Nakladal and Team Czech Republic, who also won their first game against Team South Korea 2-1.

INTERESTING FACT

Stockton is currently trying to snap out of a three-game home losing skid, the longest such skid in Heat history. However, last season from January 21 through February 19 saw the Heat go 0-4-1 on home ice.

This season, Stockton is 10-9-0-1 on home ice but are 12-8-2-2 away from home this season. Counting tonight, the Heat have 14 home games remaining and 10 road games on the schedule.

