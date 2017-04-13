Heat Magic Number Down to One in Overtime Loss To Ontario

News Release

Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Heat battle back in the third to push their magic number of clinching a 2017 Calder Cup Playoff berth down to just one in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ontario Reign Wednesday night at Stockton Arena. Garnet Hathaway got the scoring started in the first period, but after giving up a pair of goals to Ontario it was Andrew Mangiapane coming through in the third period with his team-leading 11th power-play goal that tied the game and forced overtime. Unfortunately for the Heat, Philippe Maillet would finish it in overtime for the Reign and earn his team the extra point. The Stockton Heat now focus on Friday night\'s big showdown against the Bakersfield Condors at Stockton Arena where the team can clinch a playoff spot with a win or an overtime or shootout loss.

PLAYOFF PICTURE With the point earned the Heat are now one point away from clinching a spot in the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs, meaning that a win, an overtime loss or a shootout loss would clinch the fourth and final spot in the Pacific Division. A point earned on Friday against Bakersfield or on Saturday in the regular season finale against the Tucson Roadrunners would put Stockton in a first-round matchup with the San Jose Barracuda.

Rank Team GP GR W L OTL SOL ROW Current Pts Current PCT PCT with W PCT with OT/SOL PCT with L 1 y- San Jose 66 2 43 16 2 5 38 93 0.705 0.709 0.701 0.694 2 x- San Diego 66 2 41 20 3 2 35 87 0.659 0.664 0.657 0.649 3 x- Ontario 66 2 36 20 10 0 30 82 0.621 0.627 0.619 0.612 4 Stockton 66 2 33 25 6 2 28 74 0.561 0.567 0.560 0.552 5 Bakersfield 66 2 32 28 5 1 29 70 0.530 0.537 0.530 0.522 6 Texas 74 2 33 36 1 4 27 71 0.480 0.487 0.480 0.473 7 Tucson 66 2 27 31 8 0 23 62 0.470 0.478 0.470 0.463 8 San Antonio 74 2 26 41 5 2 23 59 0.399 0.407 0.400 0.393

SCORING SUMMARY 1st Period HEAT GOAL: F Garnet Hathaway (8) shot from the below the far side faceoff circle beats the goaltender high glove side (Jankowski, Kulak assists), 2:05 Shots: STK - 11 | ONT - 9

2nd Period Ontario goal: F Mike Amadio (15) puck pops out to the slot from behind the net and is backhanded in traffic past the goaltender (unassisted), 1:21 Ontario goal: F Adrian Kempe (12) shot through traffic on the rush sneaks past the goaltender on the blocker side (Maillet, Leslie assists), 7:48 Shots: STK - 11 | ONT - 11

3rd Period HEAT GOAL: F Andrew Mangiapane (19) rebound on the doorstep is chipped high over the goaltender\'s blocker side shoulder (Vey, Angelidis assists), 13:07 (PP) Shots: STK - 10 | ONT - 7

Overtime Ontario goal: F Philippe Maillet (2) shot from the far side faceoff dot makes its way through traffic and gets past the goaltender (Amadio assist), 2:11 Shots: STK - 1 | ONT - 1

GOALIES W: Jeff Zatkoff (33 shots, 31 saves) OTL: David Rittich (28 shots, 25 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS Three Stars: 1- Philippe Maillet (1 goal, 1 assist) 2- Andrew Mangiapane (1 goal) 3- Garnet Hathaway (1 goal) Final Shots: STK - 33 | ONT - 28 Power Plays: STK - 1/3 | 0/2 Andrew Mangiapane (1 goal) scores his team-leading 11th power-play goal and is now on a three-game point streak (2 goals, 1 assist) Mangiapane\'s 11 power-play goals is tied for the AHL rookie lead in the category Mike Angelidis (1 assist) now has at least one point in back-to-back games (1 goal, 1 assist) Mark Jankowski (1 assist) now has at least one point and assist in back-to-back games (2 assists) Stockton has now earned a point in David Rittich\'s last five appearances (2-0-2-1) The Heat push their all-time long point streak to nine games (6-0-2-1) Stockton has now scored at least one power-play goal in nine-straight games The Heat now need to earn just one more point in their next two games to clinch the fourth and final spot in the Pacific Division The Heat are 2-9 in their 11 games that have gone past regulation this season

QUOTES "Every point matters down the stretch. I think we just need to keep finding a way to get points. We have two games left and we need that extra point to get in and we just have to keep battling to find the way to get the win on Friday." - Mike Angelidis on the importance of getting at least one point tonight.

"It\'s tough to swallow, but in overtime like that, 3-on-3, it can go either way. It\'s back-and-forth hockey. We had opportunities to get a goal and they came down and made a good shot, so we just need to find a way to keep playing our game, get a little bit more intensity every game and hopefully we can get some wins this weekend." - Angelidis on missing the opportunity to clinch tonight.

"Points are huge when it comes to the standings and things can come down to an overtime loss. That was a big comeback for us and I think we found our legs and we played our game in third period. We have to show up better in the next game." - Garnet Hathaway on the team being able to salvage a point tonight.

"It was a tough one because we didn\'t play well the first two periods. I thought we were loose and sloppy, maybe a little bit too uptight. In the third period, we started to play and we started to push a little bit and we were able to find a goal that got us a point. Unfortunately, we didn\'t get the extra one we needed tonight." - Head Coach Ryan Huska with his overall thoughts on tonight\'s game.

"You need your power play to step up this time of the year when it has opportunities to. Whether you\'re down a goal or up a goal it has to find a way to put a little killer instinct into the equation and I thought tonight it did that for us. [Andrew Mangiapane\'s goal] was a big goal for us any way you cut it." - Coach Huska on the power play stepping up once again tonight.

"The whole message we\'ve been pushing to our guys has been that if you take care of your game, if we play the right way, you give yourself a chance to win. That\'s the same message we\'ll have for Friday\'s game, it\'s not going to change because there\'s something else on the line." - Coach Huska on the focus going into Friday\'s potential clinching matchup against Bakersfield.

NEXT HOME GAME STOCKTON HEAT vs. Bakersfield Condors April 14 @ Stockton Arena First 500 adults and teens 13 & over receive an Austin Carroll Military bobblehead Doors @ 6:30 p.m., Puck drop @ 7:30 p.m.

