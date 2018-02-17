Heat Look to Build off Comeback Win

Saturday, February 17, 2018

Arena: Stockton Arena"Â¨

Date: February 17, 2018"Â¨

Time: 6:00 p.m. (Doors 5:00 p.m., Heat Zone Pregame Party 4:00 p.m.)

Giveaway: Heat Sunglasses courtesy of City Rise Safety to the first 1,000 fans

Broadcast: AHL Live, Spreaker and iHeartRadio at 5:45 p.m. PST

LEADING SCORER: STOCKTON: LW Andrew Mangiapane (34GP 18-21-39)

SAN JOSE: LW Rudolfs Balcers (46GP 14-19-33)

TONIGHT"Â¨

The Heat look to build off of last night's dramatic 5-4 comeback win over San Jose. Stockton showcased unmatched resilience last night, scoring four unanswered goals in the third period and overtime to get the win.

Following last night's victory, the Heat are 4-3-1-0 and have won two in a row against their Pacific division rival. While there are four meetings (counting tonight) against San Jose remaining on the schedule, all but one of those meetings will come at Stockton Arena.

LAST TIME VS. SAN JOSE

Last night at Stockton Arena, the Heat found themselves in a three-goal hole after 40 minutes thanks to late second period goals by Alexander True and Radim Simek.

However, the Heat's dramatic three goal effort, including Rasmus Andersson's tally with under three minutes to play, forced overtime. Hunter Shinkaruk would record his second point of the night on his team-leading, fourth game winning goal of the season.

Andersson stole the show offensively, as the blue liner record a point in all three third period goals and goaltender, Mason McDonald earned his first AHL win.

WHO TO WATCH

Hard pressed to find anyone more important to watch tonight than last night's hero.

Heat All-Star Rasmus Andersson has continued his strong play into February and now has points in five of his last seven games (2-5-7). Andersson has also been a force against San Jose this season with 10 points in just eight games (2-8-10), and equally as impressive is his ability defensively to keep San Jose off the board with his plus-7 rating against the Barracuda this season.

Andersson's game seemingly is evolving each and every week and he has really taken control of the offensive load for the Heat from the blue line with his defensive partner Tyler Wotherspoon. His ability to jump up in the play will once again be key for Stockton to generate offense tonight as Stockton aims for the weekend sweep of the Barracuda.

HEY NEW GUY

Stockton completed their second ever AHL trade, acquiring center Colin Smith on a Valentine's Day trade that sent Joseph Cramarossa to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Smith had 5 goals and 18 points for the Pens before the trade, and has played 314 AHL games with Lake Erie, San Antonio, Toronto, and WBS.

Last night, Smith made his Heat debut playing alongside Andrew Mangiapane for the majority of the evening. He also played on the first power play unit and the shifty forward generated his fair share of offensive chances.

Coach Ryan Huska was impressed with Smith in his first game and thinks that his patience and play making ability gives Stockton a new look on the power play and will change how teams defend them.

MASE ON THE CASE

Netminder, Mason McDonald earned his first AHL win last night over San Jose. He allowed some goals early, but responded well, making a few key saves, including three big breakaway saves.

An injury to Mike Smith up with the Calgary Flames resulted in an NHL call-up for Jon Gillies, paving the way for McDonald to come up from Kansas City to make his first AHL start of the season.

In Kansas City this year, McDonald has a 10-12-1 record and had featured in two goalie fights this season, one back on December 1 vs. Joel Martin of the Kalamazoo Wings and one just eight days again against Toledo's Matej Machovsky where he's totaled 28 PIMS this season.

The former second round pick of the Flames may have been in the headlines this season for the fights down at the ECHL level, but McDonald earned one of his biggest wins of his pro career and hopefully it serves a stepping stone for McDonald moving forward.

COMEBACK KIDS

After going all season without a come-from-behind victory, the Heat have now won two of their last three games with a comeback effort in third periods.

Against Grand Rapids, the Heat scored a later power-play marker and won the game in the shootout while last night, the Heat needed three goals in the third to force OT and then got the win in OT.

When trailing after two periods, Stockton is now 2-9-1-2 this season.

OT WINNER FOR SHINK

Last night Hunter Shinkaruk completed the comeback with his team-leading, fourth game winner of the season, the first for the club in overtime.

Stockton hadn't won an overtime game (not counting shootout wins) since January 6, 2017 against Tucson on home ice, having lost five overtime games between then and last night. The Heat have now played seven games needing extra time this season and are 2-5 in those games.

OLYMPIC CHECK UP

Cody Goloubef and Team Canada beat Switzerland 5-1 to open the 2018 games with Goloubef recording a slashing minor. However, Canada suffered a setback last night with the 3-2 loss in the shootout to Czech Republic.

Team Canada faces South Korea on Sunday at 4:10 AM.

INTERESTING FACT

The dramatic overtime victory last night, but a few Heat players earned important milestones last night.

In addition to McDonald's first AHL win, Andersson collected his 50th AHL point last night on his first point of the night, an assist on Austin Carroll's goal, and Oliver Kylington recorded his 50th AHL assist last night on his first assist of the evening.

Lastly, Andrew Mangiapane played in his 100th career AHL game last night.

