Heat Host the Milwaukee Admirals for First Time

Arena: Stockton Arena Date: January 7, 2016 Time: 7:30 p.m. PST (6:30 p.m. PST doors) Broadcast: AHL Live, Spreaker & iHeartRadio beginning at 7:15 p.m. PST Giveaway: Heat Foam Pucks to the first 500 fans LEADING SCORER: STOCKTON: F Linden Vey/Mark Jankowski (25GP, 8-16-24) / (27GP, 9-15-24) MILWAUKEE: F Matt White (29GP, 8-17-25)

For the live, in-game tweets, follow @AHLHeat. Stay tuned at the end of the game for the Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game with your chance to win an autographed Jamie Devane puck.

TONIGHT For the first time in team history, the Stockton Heat host the Milwaukee Admirals at Stockton Arena. The Heat snapped a five-game winless skid last night with the OT win over the Tucson Roadrunners while the Admirals took down San Jose and now have points in their last four straight (3-0-0-1).

Stockton climbed back to third place with the win last night, jumping over the Tucson Roadrunners while the Admirals took down the San Jose Barracuda yesterday and hold the top spot in the Pacific Division, just narrowly, over the Grand Rapids Griffins in second.

Stockton sees both of these teams this season, and in fact, this month!

LAST TIME VS. MILWAUKEE You have to go back to 2014-15 when the Flames AHL Affiliate (Adirondack Flames) met up with the Milwaukee Admirals for a two-game series that saw the Flames go 1-0-1-0. They began with a 3-1 win back on December 12, 2014 in Milwaukee but fell in OT in the most recent meeting on January 17, 2015 by a 4-3 final.

Only two players (Ryan Culkin & Emile Poirier) remain on the Heat roster that played Milwaukee while the Admirals still have seven players (Jonathan Diaby, Felix Girard, Pontus Aberg, Jimmy Oligny, Frederick Gaudreau, Mike Liambas and goaltender Marek Mazanec) that remain on the roster.

WHO TO WATCH The story line is just too good to pass up to not pick Jamie Devane in this spot.

In fact, Devane played all of 2015-16 with the Admirals, skating in 62 games and recording 6 goals and 5 assists for 11 points, after a trade was made between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators swapped Devane for current Bakersfield Condors star, Taylor Beck.

However, Devane has really been a bright spot for the Stockton Heat all season long. A quality teammate in the dressing room and an extremely impactful player on the ice when paired with captain Mike Angelidis and Hunter Smith and in his last 7 games he has 5 points (2 goals and 3 assists). He's just four points shy of tying his career high established with the Admirals last season and has only appeared in 15 games for the Heat this season.

Against his old organization AND he's playing extremely well? Well that's the recipe for selecting the "who to watch"!

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR Mark Jankowski is set to follow in the footsteps that Derek Grant walked last year as the second ever Heat player to be named to the AHL All-Star game. Jankowski is tied for the team lead with 23 points, seventh among rookie skaters in the AHL.

He is one of 13 first-year players to receive the All-Star nod and one of six among the Pacific Division team. Since 1995, 93% of All-Star Game participants have gone on to compete in the NHL, which bodes well for Jankowski as he made his NHL debut with Calgary back on November 28.

Most recently, Jankowski registered his fifth multi-point game of the season and second 3-point night of the season on New Year's Eve in Ontario, scoring a goal and adding 2 assists and a day after being named to the All-Star game, the Heat's star centerman scored the OT game winner just 1:04 into the extra session, his second game winner of the season.

AGAINST THE CENTRAL The Heat have now played 10 games against the Central Division going 7-3-0-0 vs. Rockford, Iowa, Manitoba and Charlotte. Stockton lost one game to Rockford and two games to Manitoba during the 2015-16 season and have never lost on home ice to a Central Division opponent.

INTERESTING FACT Stockton has not lost on a Saturday game at Stockton Arena this season, going 4-0-0-0 and in total are 7-1-1-0 in their nine previous Saturday night games this season.

