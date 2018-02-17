Heat Hold off San Jose for Weekend Sweep 2-1
February 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Stockton, Calif. - Stockton scored two goals in the second period, which would be all they'd need as Mason McDonald stopped 25 shots to earn his second win of the weekend over San Jose 2-1. After a scoreless first period, Andrew Mangiapane would break the tie just before the midway mark in the second period when he one-timed a pass from newly acquired Colin Smith past San Jose netminder Antonie Bibeau. Moments later the Heat would extend their lead when Smith again found a teammate in Spencer Foo who tapped home the power-play goal. San Jose would half the deficit early in the third but it wouldn't be enough as the Heat came away with the win and swept the weekend series. The Heat hit the road to the Midwest for the second time this month as the Heat will play the Cleveland Monsters for the first time in team history on Wednesday and Friday, both games at 4:00 p.m. Pacific. Fans can watch the game on AHL Live or tune in on Spreaker or iHeartRadio. The Heat return home on Sunday, February 25 to host the San Diego Gulls at 5:00 p.m. for Diabetes Awareness Night presented by Jackson Rancheria, where the first 1,000 fans will receive an Andrew Mangiapane bobblehead. Fans can purchase our In-Shape 4 Pack of tickets starting at just $40, and can also purchase $1 hot dogs, $2 sodas and $3 Rita's Italian Ices at the game. Learn more and purchase your tickets now by calling 209.373.1500 or by visiting stocktonheat.com/tickets.
BOX SCORE
PHOTOS
SCORING SUMMARY
1st Period
No Goals
Shots: STK - 13 | SJ - 7
2nd Period
HEAT GOAL: F Andrew Mangiapane (19) rush into the offensive zone is passed to the right circle and one-timed past the goalie's outstretched glove (Smith, Foo assists), 7:47
HEAT GOAL: F Spencer Foo (13) pass from left circle is tapped into the back door (Smith, Mangiapane assists), (PP), 13:39
Shots: STK - 19 | SJ - 5
3rd Period
San Jose Goal: F Rourke Chartier (4) shot from right circle slips past the goaltender low, glove-hand side (Unassisted), 1:40
Shots: STK - 5 | SJ - 13
GOALIES
W: Mason McDonald (26 shots, 25 saves)
L: Antoine Bibeau (38 shots, 36 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: 1- Spencer Foo (1 goal, 1 assist) 2- Colin Smith (2 assists) 3- Andrew Mangiapane (1 goal, 1 assist)
Final Shots: STK - 38 | SJ - 26
Power Plays: STK - 1/5 | SJ - 0/5
Andrew Mangiapane (1 goal, 1 assist) records his team-leading 13th multi-point game of the season
Mangiapane has points in three-straight games (3-3-6)
Colin Smith (2 assists) records his first point and multi-point game with the Heat, which was also his fourth multi-point game of his season (last multi-point game came on December 10, 2017 while playing with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton against Hershey)
Spencer Foo (1 goal, 1 assist) records his seventh multi-point game
Foo scores his team leading 6th power-play goal of the season and is one point behind Mangiapane with 11 power-play points this season for the team lead
Mason McDonald earns his second AHL win in his third AHL start and is 2-0-1-0
UPCOMING GAMES
STOCKTON HEAT at Cleveland Monsters
Wednesday, February 25 @ Quicken Loans Arena - 4:00 p.m. PST
Tune in Live on AHL Live, Spreaker & iHeart Radio
STOCKTON HEAT at Cleveland Monsters
Friday, February 23 @ Quicken Loans Arena - 4:00 p.m. PST
Tune in Live on AHL Live, Spreaker & iHeart Radio
STOCKTON HEAT vs. San Diego Gulls
Sunday, February 25 @ Stockton Arena - 5:00 p.m. PST
Diabetes Awareness Night presented by Jackson Rancheria // Andrew Mangiapane Bobblehead Night // In-Shape 4 Pack
For tickets call 209.373.1500 // stocktonheat.com/tickets
STOCKTON HEAT vs. Bakersfield Condors
Saturday, March 3 @ Stockton Arena - 6:00 p.m. (Doors @ 5:00 p.m., Heat Zone Pregame Party @ 4:00 p.m.)
Star Wars Night // Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser
For tickets call 209.373.1500 // stocktonheat.com/starwars
STOCKTON HEAT vs. San Diego Gulls
Sunday, March 4 @ Stockton Arena - 5:00 p.m. (Doors @ 4:00 p.m.)
In-Shape 4 Pack
For tickets call 209.373.1500 // stocktonheat.com/tickets
