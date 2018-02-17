Heat Hold off San Jose for Weekend Sweep 2-1

Stockton, Calif. - Stockton scored two goals in the second period, which would be all they'd need as Mason McDonald stopped 25 shots to earn his second win of the weekend over San Jose 2-1. After a scoreless first period, Andrew Mangiapane would break the tie just before the midway mark in the second period when he one-timed a pass from newly acquired Colin Smith past San Jose netminder Antonie Bibeau. Moments later the Heat would extend their lead when Smith again found a teammate in Spencer Foo who tapped home the power-play goal. San Jose would half the deficit early in the third but it wouldn't be enough as the Heat came away with the win and swept the weekend series. The Heat hit the road to the Midwest for the second time this month as the Heat will play the Cleveland Monsters for the first time in team history on Wednesday and Friday, both games at 4:00 p.m. Pacific. Fans can watch the game on AHL Live or tune in on Spreaker or iHeartRadio. The Heat return home on Sunday, February 25 to host the San Diego Gulls at 5:00 p.m. for Diabetes Awareness Night presented by Jackson Rancheria, where the first 1,000 fans will receive an Andrew Mangiapane bobblehead. Fans can purchase our In-Shape 4 Pack of tickets starting at just $40, and can also purchase $1 hot dogs, $2 sodas and $3 Rita's Italian Ices at the game. Learn more and purchase your tickets now by calling 209.373.1500 or by visiting stocktonheat.com/tickets.

1st Period

No Goals

Shots: STK - 13 | SJ - 7

2nd Period

HEAT GOAL: F Andrew Mangiapane (19) rush into the offensive zone is passed to the right circle and one-timed past the goalie's outstretched glove (Smith, Foo assists), 7:47

HEAT GOAL: F Spencer Foo (13) pass from left circle is tapped into the back door (Smith, Mangiapane assists), (PP), 13:39

Shots: STK - 19 | SJ - 5

3rd Period

San Jose Goal: F Rourke Chartier (4) shot from right circle slips past the goaltender low, glove-hand side (Unassisted), 1:40

Shots: STK - 5 | SJ - 13

GOALIES

W: Mason McDonald (26 shots, 25 saves)

L: Antoine Bibeau (38 shots, 36 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: 1- Spencer Foo (1 goal, 1 assist) 2- Colin Smith (2 assists) 3- Andrew Mangiapane (1 goal, 1 assist)

Final Shots: STK - 38 | SJ - 26

Power Plays: STK - 1/5 | SJ - 0/5

Andrew Mangiapane (1 goal, 1 assist) records his team-leading 13th multi-point game of the season

Mangiapane has points in three-straight games (3-3-6)

Colin Smith (2 assists) records his first point and multi-point game with the Heat, which was also his fourth multi-point game of his season (last multi-point game came on December 10, 2017 while playing with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton against Hershey)

Spencer Foo (1 goal, 1 assist) records his seventh multi-point game

Foo scores his team leading 6th power-play goal of the season and is one point behind Mangiapane with 11 power-play points this season for the team lead

Mason McDonald earns his second AHL win in his third AHL start and is 2-0-1-0

