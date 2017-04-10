Heat Head into Last Week of the Regular Season

News Release

Records Last Week\'s Record: 2-0-1-0, 5 points Overall Record: 33-25-5-2, 0.562 Points Percentage, 4th in the Pacific Division

Last Week\'s Results Apr. 5 - Stockton Heat 5 vs. San Diego 3 Apr. 8 - Stockton Heat 5 vs. San Jose 2 Apr. 9 - Stockton Heat 1 at San Jose 2 (OT)

This Week\'s Schedule Wed. Apr. 12 - Stockton Heat vs. Ontario Reign - Stockton Arena (7:00 p.m.) Fri. Apr. 14 - Stockton Heat vs. Bakersfield Condors - Stockton Arena (7:30 p.m.) Sat. Apr. 15 - Stockton Heat vs. Tucson Roadrunners - Stockton Arena (7:30 p.m.)

Playoff Push Stockton ranks fourth in the Pacific Division with a .562 points-percentage with a magic number of just 4 points. The magic number goes down when Stockton gains points and when Bakersfield leaves points on the table. Stockton can clinch as early as Wednesday if they beat Ontario and Bakersfield loses to the San Diego Gulls at the Valley View Casino Center.

Rank Team GP GR W L OTL SOL ROW Current Pts Current PCT PCT with W PCT with OT/SOL PCT with L 1 y- San Jose 65 3 43 15 2 5 42 93 0.715 0.720 0.712 0.705 2 x- San Diego 65 3 40 20 3 2 37 85 0.654 0.659 0.652 0.644 3 x- Ontario 65 3 35 20 10 0 33 80 0.615 0.621 0.614 0.606 4 Stockton 65 3 33 25 5 2 32 73 0.562 0.568 0.561 0.553 5 Bakersfield 65 3 32 27 5 1 31 70 0.538 0.545 0.538 0.530 6 Texas 73 3 32 36 1 4 29 69 0.473 0.480 0.473 0.466 7 Tucson 65 3 26 31 8 0 23 60 0.462 0.470 0.462 0.455 8 San Antonio 73 3 26 40 5 2 24 59 0.404 0.412 0.405 0.399 With San Jose clinching the division this past weekend, the Heat or Condors will face the Barracuda in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Heat will clinch if they go 3-0-0, 2-1-0, or 1-0-2 in the final three games but all other clinching scenarios would depend on how the Condors perform as well. The Heat currently hold the first tiebreaker with 32 Regulation and Overtime Wins (ROW) but the Condors own the second tiebreaker with more points against the Heat in the season series.

No love lost between the Heat and Barracuda but last weekend\'s home-and-home series could preview the first round matchup provided the Heat can clinch the final playoff spot (PHOTO BY JACK LIMA). The Heat and Condors meet at Stockton Arena for the final time this Friday, April 14 for a 7:30 p.m. start.

Recent Transactions 4/9 - Jon Gillies recalled to Calgary from Stockton 4/9 - David Rittich assigned to Stockton from Calgary 4/9 - Joel Rumpel added to roster on Pro Tryout 4/9 - P.J. Musico released from Pro Tryout 4/8 - David Rittich recalled to Calgary from Stockton 4/8 - Jon Gillies assigned to Stockton from Calgary 4/7 - Matthew Phillips added to roster on Amateur Tryout 4/7 - Mason McDonald recalled to Stockton from ADK by Calgary 4/5 - P.J. Musico added to roster on Pro Tryout 4/5 - Jon Gillies recalled to Calgary on Emergency Basis

Team Leaders Goals: Mark Jankowski with 27 Assists: Linden Vey with 39 Points: Linden Vey & Mark Jankowski with 54 PIMs: Brandon Bollig with 134 PIMS Wins: Jon Gillies with 18 Losses: Jon Gillies with 14 GAA: David Rittich with 2.29 (Among Heat Goalies who\'ve played 1380 minutes or more) SV%: David Rittich with 0.923 (Among Heat Goalies who\'ve played 1380 minutes or more)

Team Stats Goals For: Week: 11 | Overall: 203 Goals Against: Week: 7 | Overall: 182 Power Play: 44-271 (16.2%), 20th in AHL Penalty Kill: 244-298 (81.9%), T-16th in AHL

Records vs. Opponents Pacific Division Bakersfield (4-6-1-0) Ontario (3-3-1-0) San Antonio (3-1-0-0) - SERIES COMPLETED San Diego (7-2-0-1) - SERIES COMPLETED San Jose (5-5-2-0) - SERIES COMPLETED Texas (5-0-0-1) - SERIES COMPLETED Tucson (2-4-1-0) TOTALS vs. PACIFIC: (29-21-5-2) . Central Division: Charlotte (2-2-0-0) - SERIES COMPLETED Grand Rapids (1-1-0-0) - SERIES COMPLETED Milwaukee (1-1-0-0) - SERIES COMPLETED TOTALS vs. CENTRAL: (4-4-0-0) - SERIES COMPLETED

Calgary Flames (NHL) Record Last Week: 1-2-0, 2 points Record Overall: 45-33-4, 94 points, 4th in Pacific Division This Week\'s Schedule: Game 1 - Thur. - Flames at Anaheim Ducks (7:30 p.m. PST) Game 2 - Sat. - Flames at Anaheim Ducks (7:30 p.m. PST)

Adirondack Thunder (ECHL) Record Last Week: 3-0-0, 6 points Record Overall: 41-20-11, 93 points, 1st in East Division This Week\'s Schedule: Game 1 - Fri. - Thunder at Manchester Monarchs (4:00 p.m. PST) Game 2 - Sat. - Thunder at Manchester Monarchs (3:00 p.m. PST)

News and Notes

Hunter Shinkaruk scored the teams second ever hat trick on Wednesday against the San Diego Gulls The Heat captured the fourth and final spot in the playoffs on Wednesday thanks in part to the hat trick. The last time the Heat occupied a playoff spot was January 20, the same night that Mark Jankowski scored the team\'s first ever hat trick For Shinkaruk, it was his third career hat trick and first for the Heat The Heat matched a team record long five-game win streak from March 28 to April 8 Stockton currently finds themselves on a record long eight-game points streak (6-0-1-1) dating back to March 24 The Heat are also on a record long seven-game streak gaining points on the road (5-0-1-1) dating back to March 17 The Heat finished their road portion of their schedule going 13-17-3-1, establishing a new high in games won away from home Stockton has scored a power-play goal in eight-straight games (21.6%) and has power-play goals in nine of their last 10 games Three players made their NHL debuts last week including Jon Gillies on Thursday along with Rasmus Andersson and David Rittich on Saturday Gillies is one of just five goalies to win in his NHL debut for the Flames in Franchise history joining Jim Craig, Tyler Moss, Henrik Karlsson and Reto Berra Gillies stopped 27 of 28 shots to earn the win against the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 Rasmus Andersson skated 18:33 and finished minus-1 against the San Jose Sharks David Rittich stopped 9 of 10 shots during the third period of the game against the Sharks With the NHL regular season over, a total of nine players were called up to the Flames Goalies Jon Gillies and David Rittich Defenseman: Brett Kulak, Tyler Wotherspoon and Rasmus Andersson Forwards: Garnet Hathaway, Linden Vey, Hunter Shinkaruk and Mark Jankowski Gillies, Rittich, Andersson and Jankowski all made their NHL debuts this season with the Flames

Jamie Devane had 30 penalty minutes in Saturday\'s game, the most in a single game by a Heat player, in just 10:28 of action in the first period (PHOTO BY JACK LIMA). Mark Jankowski (27-27-54) leads all rookies with 27 goals and is second in the AHL rookie scoring race with 54 points, just two points back of Daniel O\'Regan (SJ) in the rookie scoring title

Jankowski is the fifth rookie player to reach the 20-goal mark for the Calgary Flames AHL affiliate since 2005-06 and has tied Dustin Boyd with the most goals scored for the Flames AHL affiliate since 05-06 Dustin Boyd - Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights (2006-07) had 27 goals in 66 games MARK JANKOWSKI - STOCKTON HEAT (2016-17) HAS 27 GOALS IN 62 GAMES Markus Granlund - Abbotsford Heat (2013-14) had 25 goals in 52 games David Moss - Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights (2005-06) had 21 goals in 63 games David Wolf - Adirondack Flames (2014-15) had 20 goals in 59 games Jankowski established a Heat record long 10-game point streak (5-7-12) having surpassed the old record of seven games. The streak went from March 12 and went through April 5 It was tied for the fourth-longest streak in the AHL this season Jankowski is one goal away from surpassing Derek Grant for the most goals scored in a Heat sweater and is three points from tying Kenny Agostino for the most points for the Heat in a single season (57) Jankowski was named to the 2016-17 AHL All-Rookie Team, marking the first time a Heat player has been bestowed the honor Since the AHL began naming an All-Rookie team in 1996-97 only five other players in the Flames organization have earned this honor including J.S. Giguere (Goaltender - 1997-98), Rico Fata (Forward - 1999-00), Daniel Tkaczuk (Forward - 1999-00), Micki DuPont (Defenseman - 2000-01) and Joni Ortio (Goaltender - 2013-14). Jankowski scored his fifth game winning goal of the season on Wednesday, tying him with four other rookie skaters for the most game winners among rookies David Rittich ranks tied ninth among goalies who\'ve played 1380 minutes or more in the AHL with a 2.29 goals-against average He\'s tied for second in the league in shutouts with 5 (most all-time in Heat team history and in one season) and tied ninth in the league with a 0.923 save-percentage Rittich made an AHL career high of 47 saves on Sunday in San Jose Andrew Mangiapane is tied for first in the AHL among rookies with 10 power-play goals, which also leads the Heat. He\'s third on the Heat with 16 power-play points behind both Linden Vey and Mark Jankowski who have 19 power-play points Ryan Lomberg is second in penalty minutes among rookie skaters with 123 PIMS Lomberg also had a career long six-game point streak stretching from March 28 and lasting through April 8 points (3-4-7) His nine major penalties (all for fighting) are the most among rookies Tyler Wotherspoon is third in the AHL and third among all defenseman with a plus-31 rating Jamie Devane set a new team record for the most penalty minutes in a game on Friday night with 30 minutes of penalties, snapping Hunter Smith\'s old record of 22 in a single game which occurred twice last season Stockton averages the most penalty minutes per game with 18.66 minutes in the box, nearly a full minute more than Syracuse in second (17.75 minutes)

The Heat average 3.12 goals for (ninth-best in the AHL) and 2.80 goals against per game (17th-best in the AHL)

The Heat surrendered an all-time low of just 1 shot to San Diego during Wednesday\'s second period and earlier in that game, tied the mark for most goals scored in a single period with 4 goals in the first Stockton went to their 10th overtime game of the year on Sunday. When the game goes to extra time, the Heat have only won 3 games Stockton has three games remaining on the schedule, all at home The Heat host Ontario on Wednesday, Bakersfield Friday and Tucson on Saturday Approaching Milestones

David Rittich is 2 wins away from 50 in his pro career (NHL + AHL + CZE-1) Matt Frattin is 3 goals shy of his 100th professional goal (NHL + AHL) Keith Aulie is 3 points away from 50 in his professional career (NHL + AHL) Recently Accomplished Milestones

David Rittich played in his 100th professional game on Saturday for the Calgary Flames against the San Jose Sharks (NHL + AHL + CZE-1) Ryan Huska earned his 100th AHL win on Saturday against the San Jose Barracuda Adam Ollas Mattsson scored his first AHL goal and first AHL game winner on Saturday against the San Jose Barracuda Mike Kostka played his 600th professional game on Sunday in San Jose (NHL + AHL) Hunter Shinkaruk played his 200th professional game on Sunday in San Jose (NHL + AHL)


