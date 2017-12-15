HEAT GAME RECAP: Spencer Foo Records First Career Hat Trick as Heat Dominate San Jose 6-0

News Release

San Jose, Calif. - Rookie forward Spencer Foo recorded his first career hat trick, the third ever in Heat history while Jon Gillies stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Heat win big over their NorCal rival, the San Jose Barracuda 6-0. Foo, who entered the game with just 1 goal and 7 points on the season scored the team's third goal of the night, tipping home a shot from the left-wing boards and ending the night for San Jose netminder Antoine Bibeau who stopped just five of eight shots on the night.

In the third period, Foo got his second of the night on an early power-play chance, working out from behind the net and flipping a puck past the leg pad of San Jose's backup goaltender Parker Gahagen, which then put the Heat up 4-0. The rookie's third goal would cap off the scoring in the contest, and would even need to be reviewed by the referees after a scramble in front of the net made it unclear if the Heat scored or not. After a few moments in the booth, the referees confirmed that Foo had scored, completing the hat trick and joining him with Mark Jankowski and most recently, Hunter Shinkaruk for the third ever hat trick in Stockton Heat history. Hunter Shinkaruk, Tyler Woterspoon and Marek Hrivik had the other goals for the Heat while three players including Foo, Rasmus Andersson and Oliver Kylington recorded three-point nights while Wotherspoon, Hrivik and Andrew Mangiapane recorded two-point nights on the evening. Gillies was solid the entire evening, extremely sharp with his rebound control and when he was tested, he made key saves to earn himself his second shutout of the season and fifth of his AHL career.

SCORING SUMMARY>

1st Period:

HEAT GOAL: F Hunter Shinkaruk (6) shot from behind the goalline goes off goalie's shoulder and past him on the short-side (Andersson, Wotherspoon assists), 5:11. HEAT GOAL: D Tyler Wotherspoon (3) pass from right-wing circle finds defenseman in the left circle by himself and he roofs puck over glove hand (Hrivik, Andersson assists), 15:32. Shots: STK - 4 | SJ - 6.

2nd Period:

HEAT GOAL: F Spencer Foo (2) shot from left-wing boards is redirected in front of the net and past the goaltender (Kylington, Goloubef assists), 9:07.Shots: STK - 6 | SJ - 9.

3rd Period:

HEAT GOAL: F Spencer Foo (3) pass on side of the net taken by winger, who moves up front and puts the backhand over the right pad of goaltender (Mangiapane, Kylington assists), (PP), 4:20

HEAT GOAL: F Marek Hrivik (7) pass from blueline puts center in front of goalie by himself who finishes with the wrist shot through the five-hole (Andersson assist), 11:22. HEAT GOAL: F Spencer Foo (4) shot blocked by goalie goes high in the air and bounces onto stick of winger off the right post and jammed into the net (Kylington, Mangiapane assists), (PP), 13:56. Shots: STK - 13 | SJ - 10.

GOALIES> W: Jon Gillies (25 shots, 25 saves). L: Antoine Bibeau (8 shots, 5 saves). Parker Gahagen (15 shots, 12 saves).

NOTABLE STATISTICS: Three Stars: 1- Spencer Foo (Hat Trick) 2- Jon Gillies (25-save shutout) 3- Tyler Wotherspoon (1 goal, 1 assist).

Final Shots: STK - 23 | SJ - 25.

Power Plays: STK - 2/4 | SJ - 0/4.

Spencer Foo records his first career hat trick and joins Mark Jankowski and Hunter Shinkaruk as the only three players to score a hat trick in team history.

It was the first hat trick since Shinkaruk's three goals back on April 5, 2017 vs. San Diego. It was the first ever hat trick for a Heat skater while on the road as both Jankowski's and Shinkaruk's came at Stockton Arena.

Foo, Rasmus Andersson and Oliver Kylington's three-point nights is tied for the most points in a single game this season, which has now occurred 10 times in 2017-18.

Jon Gillies (25-saves) records his second shutout of the season tying David Rittich for the most shutouts on the team this season.

For Gillies it's also his fifth career shutout, second all-time to Rittich's seven career shutouts.

Tyler Wotherspoon (1 goal, 1 assist) records back-to-back multi-point games, his fourth multi-point game of the season (2-2-4 in last two games).

Rasmus Andersson (3 assists) has assists/points in back-to-back games (0-4-4).

Andersson also records his second multi-point game of the season, his first since October 7 vs. San Jose, and his first three-point night of the season.

Marek Hrivik (1 goal, 1 assist) has assists/points in back-to-back games (1-2-3).

Hrivik records his seventh multi-point game of the season, which is second most on the team.

Oliver Kylington (3 assists) records his fourth multi-point game of the season and first three-point night of the year.

Kylington's second assist was his 50th AHL point.

Andrew Mangiapane (2 assists) records his team leading eighth multi-point game of the season.

Hunter Shinkaruk becomes the only player on the active roster to record more than one game winning goal this season. Shinkaruk's second game winner of the season sits only behind Mark Jankowski, who recorded three game winners before being called up to Calgary.

Stockton's four, first-period shots tied the fewest shots the team has had in a single period, which has occurred four times this season and most recently in the Heat's last first period in Bakersfield on December 1.

Stockton has a plus-12 goal differential in first periods this season.

The Heat's four-game point streak (3-0-0-1) on the road is tied for the longest road points streak this season (October 25 through November 10 which was also 3-0-0-1).

Stockton's six goals scored is tied for the most goals for this season, which has now occurred three times. The last time the Heat scores six was on November 10 in San Diego).

The Heat are 7-1-0-1 when they are outshot by opposing teams and 2-1-0-1 when outshot by opposing teams on the road.

QUOTES:

"It is nice. It has been a little bit of a grind so far, I have been battling the puck. You have to just keep working on everything and trying to play a complete game and I have been doing that and tonight it broke through for me so it is a nice relief." - Spencer Foo on his first professional hat trick.

"It was a really slow first period and [Jon] Gillies kept us in it for the first little wave from them, and we stuck with it. [Hunter] Shinkaruk got a nice first goal and we kept building from there." - Foo on Jon Gillies' strong play.

"Rasmus [Andersson] made a nice pass to me going down the wall. I have seen that play done before where you see the goalie reaching and bank it off his back so I thought I'd try it out and it went in and I was pretty excited when it did." - Hunter Shinkaruk on his goal tonight which stands as the game winner.

"I think we got some bounces tonight which helped, but I think we worked pretty hard for the most part. It was a good game and we have to build on it and take the positivity into the weekend." - Shinkaruk on taking advantage of the Heat's scoring chances.

"Gillies has been great all year. Whenever we have a little breakdown it is nice to have him back there and he has our back, so it is nice to have a goalie of his caliber back there." - Shinkaruk on playing in front of Jon Gillies.

"We have a great team and we are rolling right now and we have to use it and keep it going. It is not just me we have a lot of guys on the team that are having a lot success right now and it can only help us moving forward." - Marek Hrivik on Stockton's recent success.

