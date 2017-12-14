Heat Conclude Road Swing in San Jose

News Release

LEADING SCORER: STOCKTON: LW Andrew Mangiapane (20GP 9-13-22).

SAN JOSE: LW Rudolfs Balcers (18GP 2-12-14).

For the live, in-game tweets, follow @AHLHeat. Stay tuned at the end of the game for the Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game with your chance to win an autographed puck from Andrew Mangiapane.

TONIGHT:

After a 6-4-0-0 November, the Stockton Heat opened up December with a point and will look to pick up their first win of the season against their other big rival, the San Jose Barracuda, tonight at 7:00 p.m.

Having played just two games in the 12-game season series, the Barracuda have picked up where they've left off, continuing to be the thorn in the side of the Stockton Heat with two wins over the club this season.

Stockton is just 8-15-3-0 all-time against the Barracuda.

LAST TIME VS. SAN JOSE:

Despite Stockton's top line of Andrew Mangiapane, Garnet Hathaway and Mark Jankowski scoring first and recording multi-point games in the last meeting between the Heat and Barracuda back on October 18, it'd be the Barracuda who'd use three, third-period goals, which powered San Jose to a 5-2 win over the Heat at the SAP Center.

That game was a schedule change as the October 18 game was originally supposed to be played on February 28.

WHO TO WATCH:

We got a good feeling about defenseman Oliver Kylington tonight as he'll look to get back on the scoresheet and try and keep pace with fellow blueliners Tyler Wotherspoon and Rasmus Andersson who lead the Heat defenders with 12 points on the season.

Kylington is just 2 points away from recording his 50th AHL point, and the defender still is only 20-years-old! He ended up picking up an assist during the morning game in Bakersfield last week, which snapped a stretch of four games where the defender was held off the scoresheet.

While the points slowed for Oliver in November (just 2 assists in 10 games), his October was terrific, posting a goal and 6 assists in 9 games played. Last year, Oliver had 2 goals and 3 assists in 9 games during December before heading overseas to join Team Sweden in the World Junior Championship.

Kylington has suited up in 20 career games against the Barracuda in the regular season, but has only picked up a single point (an assist). As an 18-year-old in 2015-16, Kylington was a minus-10 in eight games against the Barracuda, but a lot has changed and matured in Oliver's game since then, having been a plus-5 in his last 12 games against the Barracuda during the regular season.

We know Oliver has found a lot of success in his defensive game this season, and tonight is the night we think Oliver gets back on the scoresheet, which will help kickstart a successful individual month of December!

HEAT BLUELINERS CONTRIBUTE IN COMEBACK:

With the Heat down a pair of goals heading into the third period last Friday, Tyler Wotherspoon provided the lifeline the Heat needed to get back in the game, scoring his second goal of the season to pull the Heat within one. Just 13 seconds later, Wotherspoon found Joseph Cramarossa for the game tying goal, the fastest two goals ever scored by the Stockton Heat in team history, shaving off 2 seconds from the Heat's previous record of 15 seconds from Teddy Bear Toss on January 21, 2016.

While Bakersfield captured the lead again, it'd be fellow defenseman Rasmus Andersson who'd provide the primary helper on Morgan Klimchuk's game tying goal in the third period. Both Wotherspoon and Andersson are tied for the team lead in points from the blueline (2-10-12) and also rank tied for 15th among AHL defenders.

FIRST & THIRD:

The Stockton Heat outscore opponents in first and third periods this season with a plus-10 margin in both periods, despite being outshot in the first by 31 shots and by 2 shots in the third. The Heat outshoot opponents in second periods by 11 this season but are minus-4 in the goal differential during the second periods.

