Heat Break for Holidays, Return to Stockton

December 22, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Stockton Heat vs. Tucson Roadrunners Wednesday, December 28 (7:00 p.m. faceoff - 6:00 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena The Roadrunners come to town for the first home game after the holiday break for Morgan Klimchuk photo card night, handed out to the first 500 fans in the stands! The 28th overall pick from 2013 is having a great start to the season, so it's only fitting we hand out a fantastic photo of one of the Heat's star players! Plus it's another chance at the Family Day Pride Pack presented by Sutter Gould Medical Foundation and 99.3 KJOY, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas starting at just $39! That's over half off of the $80 value!!

Stockton Heat vs. Ontario Reign Friday, December 30 (7:30 p.m. faceoff - 6:30 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena The Heat open up a home-and-home series against the Ontario Reign for the final home game of 2016, starting at Stockton Arena on Friday night for Team Photo Night! The first 500 fans to enter Stockton Arena will receive a copy of the Heat's team photo for the 2016-17 season, a perfect piece to add to your collection and to get autographed! Friday will also be Dollar Dog Night, as Stockton Arena will have hot dogs available for just $1 each! *Limit five (5) hot dogs per customer while supplies last.

team-photo-16-17HEAT HOME GAMES IN THE NEAR FUTURE: Stockton Heat vs. Tucson Roadrunners Friday, January 6 (7:30 p.m. faceoff - 6:30 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena Our first game of the new year happens to be against the Tucson Roadrunners which will surely make for an exciting game. However, it's not just the game that is cool, it's the giveaway as the first 750 adults and teens 13-years-old and over will receive a Heat cap!

Stockton Heat vs. Milwaukee Admirals Saturday, January 7 (7:30 p.m. faceoff - 6:30 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena It's a battle between the two top teams in the Western Conference as the Heat host the Milwaukee Admirals for the first time in team history. It's also Autism Awareness Night in the building where there will be a silent auction set up on the concourse that will help benefit Autism Speaks and the Carlos Vieira Foundation, as well as 51FIFTY race cars on display. Plus the first 500 fans receive foam Heat pucks!

HEAT HOME GAMES COMING DOWN THE PIKE: Stockton Heat vs. Bakersfield Condors Saturday, January 21 (7:30 p.m. faceoff - 6:30 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena It might be a little over two months away, but everyone's favorite event, Teddy Bear Toss, is just around the corner! Start saving your stuffed animals and teddy bears as we'll toss them onto the ice after the Heat score their first goal of the game! Last year a record of 8,231 bears were donated to the United Way of San Joaquin County and we want to beat that number this year!

UPCOMING EVENTS FOR OUR LOYAL SEASON TICKET HOLDERS: The next Full Season Ticket Holder event will be another pre-game Chalk Talk with Head Coach Ryan Huska before the game on Saturday, January 7 against the Milwaukee Admirals. Come prepared to ask questions about the team and about the Heat's opponent as this will be the final meeting between the two teams at Stockton Arena.

Be on the lookout for RSVP information coming soon for the Full Season Ticket Holder "Skate with the Team" event. Get on the ice with the Stockton Heat after the Sunday, February 26 game against the Texas Stars. This event, exclusive to ticket holders, requires an RSVP, especially if you need rental skates. Information should be available in January.

For more information on upcoming events and for the latest Season Ticket Holder News, visit StocktonHeat.com/STH or follow @AHLHeatTix on Twitter! To learn how you can become a Season frankieTicket Holder and attend awesome events like these, call 209.373.1500 and speak with our account executives today or visit StocktonHeat.com!

GROUP PERK OF THE WEEK: We all love Frankie the Firebird, so who wouldn't want to get a group picture taken with the Heat's lovable mascot?

For groups of 35 or more, take your group up to the Fan Deck before the game and grab a picture with Frankie that you can use as your Facebook profile picture, a good Instagram shot, or to print out and hang on your wall!

To learn more about this and other group perks available, or to book your group now, call 209.373.1500 or visit StocktonHeat.com.

DON'T MISS THIS DEAL: Last minute holiday shopping? A perfect gift this holiday season is one of the terrific Heat holiday plans, great for any person on your shopping list this holiday season! The plans begin at $40 and each of the four plans come with tickets and something extra, be it an autographed piece of memorabilia, a hat or a gift card to the Stockton Fan Attic.

These plans fluctuate between two tickets (our Snow-Elf Plan) all the way to eight tickets with our Snowman plan!

Questions or to book your holiday plan now, call 209.373.1500 and chat with one of our ticket representatives or visit StocktonHeat.com to learn more.

